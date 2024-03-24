Utah Gymnastics Wins Fourth Straight Pac-12 Title, Maile O’Keefe Breaks 21-Year-Old Record

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks are Pac-12 Champions for a fourth straight and final time as beam worker Maile O’Keefe broke a 21-year-old record to do so.

Utah gymnastics had another strong showing as a unit posting a 198.000 to beat out Cal, UCLA, and Oregon State for the Conference of Champions’ final gymnastics title.

O’Keefe, who had been tied for first in Utah Athletics’ history with Theresa Kulikowski for perfect 10s in a career since February, finally made the stat her own earning her 15th perfect 10. The high score also earned O’Keefe the Pac-12 Beam Title for 2024.

Needless to say, it was an all-around perfect ending to a great chapter in the Red Rocks’ long, storied history.

Red Rocks Earn Fourth Title Off Of Stellar Performances

O’Keefe was just one of many Red Rocks who majorly contributed to their fourth straight conference title.

Grace McCallum tied for second in the all-around earning a 39.675 score and posting a 9.9 or higher in all four events.

While Amelie Morgan did post a fall on beam, she did score a 9.925 on bars to set the tone in the first event of the day for the Utes.

Morgan has only been back in the U.S. for a few days after competing in London for a chance at being a part of team Great Britain in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

McCallum also posted a 9.925 on bars with Makenna Smith and Ella Zirbes adding 9.900s to the mix to give Utah a 49.500 to start the competition.

McCallum along with senior Abby Paulson helped Utah get back on track on beam going back-to-back on 9.925 scores before O’Keefe had her record breaking 10 on the apparatus.

The ‘beam queen’ owns the throne with that performance‼️ Maile O’Keefe scores her 15th career Perfect 10 to claim the top spot in the Utah record book. #RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/4t9gVXuFqc — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 24, 2024

Floor was an absolute party for the Utes with all six gymnasts in the lineup scoring a 9.9 or better to give the team a total score on the event of 49.700.

What a floor rotation!! Time to close out the meet on vault 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WA3vouh30B — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 24, 2024

Utah wrapped things up in a big way on vault with one of their best efforts on the event of the season.

Freshman Camie Winger kicked things off with a 9.925 with Ashley Glynn and McCallum both posting 9.9s. Senior Jaedyn Rucker posted the highest score for the Red Rocks on vault, a 9.950.

Jaedyn Rucker making sure to leave one last mark on the Pac-12 Championships 🙌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/FHRJK00E7S — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 24, 2024

