Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Breaks Record For Most Points In Single Season

SPOKANE, WA – It’s been a great day of broken records for Utah Athletics as women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is now the owner of the most points made in a single season.

While playing in the Utes’ first round NCAA Tournament matchup with South Dakota State, Pili notched her 692nd point of the 2023-24 season.

That number, according to the Utah women’s basketball X account breaks the Utah basketball record for most points made in a single season.

📈 RECORD BREAKER 📈 After scoring her 692nd point this season, Alissa Pili breaks a Utah Basketball record for most points made in a single season.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gJdfF6fxGu — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 24, 2024

Pili helped lift the Utes to a win over the Jackrabbits as their leading scorer with 26 points. She also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and two steals.

Alissa Pili Rakes In The Recognitions

The Utah women’s basketball star was recently named the State of Sports Award’s Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, talented Ute has had a great run over the last several weeks raking in awards and recognitions including making the All-Pac-12 Team and earning finalist nods for both the Katrina McClain Award and the John R. Wooden Award.

Pili set a new career high in points earlier in the year on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37 which caught national attention. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, on January 19, 2024.

Alissa Pili tonight:

26 POINTS / 7 REBOUNDS / 3 ASSISTS#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/U8OcIQWcvZ — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 24, 2024

Perhaps most importantly of all, however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

