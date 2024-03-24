On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Breaks Record For Most Points In Single Season

Mar 24, 2024, 1:21 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SPOKANE, WA – It’s been a great day of broken records for Utah Athletics as women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is now the owner of the most points made in a single season.

While playing in the Utes’ first round NCAA Tournament matchup with South Dakota State, Pili notched her 692nd point of the 2023-24 season.

That number, according to the Utah women’s basketball X account breaks the Utah basketball record for most points made in a single season.

Pili helped lift the Utes to a win over the Jackrabbits as their leading scorer with 26 points. She also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and two steals.

Alissa Pili Rakes In The Recognitions

The Utah women’s basketball star was recently named the State of Sports Award’s Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, talented Ute has had a great run over the last several weeks raking in awards and recognitions including making the All-Pac-12 Team and earning finalist nods for both the Katrina McClain Award and the John R. Wooden Award.

Pili set a new career high in points earlier in the year on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37 which caught national attention. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, on January 19, 2024.

Perhaps most importantly of all, however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Wins Fourth Straight Pac-12 Title, Maile O’Keefe Breaks 21-Year-Old Record

The Red Rocks are Pac-12 Champions for a fourth straight and final time as beam worker Maile O'Keefe broke a 21-year-old record to do so.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Overcomes ‘Less Than Impressive’ Second Quarter

Utah had to overcome a "less than impressive" second quarter and the Jackrabbits' toughness to advance to Monday's game against Gonzaga.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Advances To Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

The five seed Utah women's basketball team started their NCAA Tournament journey against 12 seed South Dakota State.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz No-Show In Loss To Rockets

The Utah Jazz turned in one of their worst performances of the season in their 147-119 loss to the Houston Rockets.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rockets Hand Jazz Fifth Straight Loss

The Utah Jazz lost their fifth straight game after they were blown out on the road by the Houston Rockets 147-119.

6 hours ago

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Shows Off On Both Ends In Houston

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler played a great game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday despite the big loss.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Breaks Record For Most Points In Single Season