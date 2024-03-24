Dancing Days Over As Utah State Falls To Top-Seeded Purdue Boilermakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – A memorable season came to a crashing end when the Purdue Boilermakers blew out Utah State 106-67 in Indianapolis.

Eight-seed Utah State (28-7) faced Midwest Region top-seed Purdue in the 2024 NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Sunday, March 24.

Utah State’s season comes to an end in the Round of 32. FINAL@USUBasketball 67@BoilerBall 106#AggiesAllTheWay #MarchMadness

Great Osobor led the Aggies with 14 points and six rebounds, as five players scored in double figures. Darius Brown II ended his collegiate career with 12 points and four assists. Josh Uduje scored 13 points off the bench, Ian Martinez added 11, and Mason Falslev finished with 10.

Zach Edey scored 23 points and 14 rebounds, playing only eight second-half minutes in the blowout. Trey Kaufmann-Renn scored 18 points and eight rebounds.

First Half

Great Osobor got loose for an early dunk as both teams battled in the opening minutes. The Aggies took a brief lead, but a 6-0 Purdue run gave the Boilermakers an 8-6 lead at the first timeout.

Ian Martinez picked up where he left off in the first round, hitting a pair of threes as Utah State tried to contain Zach Edey on the defensive end.

In a back-and-forth game, Josh Uduje came off the bench to hit consecutive threes. At one point, the Aggies made five of seven shots but couldn’t put any distance between themselves and the Boilermakers.

Leading 24-23, USU went cold. The Aggies were scoreless for over six minutes, allowing Purdue to go on a 15-0 run.

The Boilermakers closed the half on a 26-9 run to take a 49-33 halftime lead. Martinez made 4-6 shots for 11 points. Osobor added eight points and four rebounds, while Uduje hit two threes for seven points. Edey had a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in 19 minutes.

Second Half

The Boilermakers didn’t cool off during the break, busting the game wide open when they scored the first seven points of the half to take a 56-33 lead.

Utah State fell behind by 30 with less than 13 minutes to play as Purdue executed to near perfection on both ends.

USU never made a run in the second half, falling 106-67.

