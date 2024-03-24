Utah Warriors Fall Four Points Short In Comeback Attempt In Los Angeles

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors made a valiant push in the closing minutes before falling short of a comeback on the road against Rugby FC Los Angeles.

Rugby FCLA hosted the Warriors at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, March 24.

Utah lost to Los Angeles, 36-32.

In the sixth minute of action, Isaia Kruse flew down the far side of the field and put the ball down at the corner of the try zone for the first points of the match. Kruse play gave Utah an early 5-0 lead. Joel Hodgson failed to connect on a conversion kick attempt due to windy conditions.

A few minutes later, the Warriors had possession when Hodgson turned the ball over on an interception by Andrew Coe. The RFC Los Angeles standout returned the ball to the try zone and put it down for a tying try. Los Angeles made its subsequent conversion kick to take a 7-5 lead.

In the 19th minute, Rugby FCLA hit a penalty kick to extend its lead to 10-5 before the game’s first hydration break.

Los Angeles continued its run with another try early in the 27th minute. Rugby FCLA fought to get into the try zone and after multiple attempts, the home side finally dotted the ball down. L.A. was successful on its conversion kick and took a 17-5 over Utah.

In the 31st minute, Hodgson snapped Los Angeles’ 17-point run. The Warriors fly half hit a penalty kick to give Utah its first points since the sixth minute and cut Los Angeles’ lead to 17-8.

Four minutes after Hodgson’s kick, Joe Mano took the ball into the try zone for his first try of the season. The Utah standout’s play made it a 17-13 game. Hodgson failed to make the conversion kick after Mano’s try.

Los Angeles took a four-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

After the break, the home team immediately went to work at extending its advantage. In the 43rd minute, Los Angeles scored another try and made a conversion kick to push its lead to 24-13.

Five minutes after the try, Los Angeles put another ball down in the try zone to make it a 29-13 game. Rugby FCLA added another two points on a successful conversion kick.

In the 55th minute, the Warriors powered the ball down the field across the line for their first try of the second half. Utah’s try made the scoreboard show 31-18. Hodgson failed to connect on the conversion kick after the try.

Later in the second half, Coe went to work for Los Angeles and scored his second try of the match in the 68th minute. Rugby FCLA failed to make the subsequent kick but took a 36-18 lead into the closing minutes of the contest.

In the 74th minute, the Warriors got back into the try zone and cut Los Angeles’ lead to 11 points following a successful conversion kick by Hodgson.

Six minutes later, Utah made it a one-score match after another try and kick. The scores trimmed Los Angeles’ lead to 36-32 in the 80th minute.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, no time remained for the comeback to be completed.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to a 1-3 record this season.

Utah’s next game is at home against Anthem RC on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

