On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle

Mar 24, 2024, 6:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Washington is “focusing” its coaching search on Utah State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle, according to the Seattle Times‘ Percy Allen.

The Seattle Times reported the Huskies interest in Sprinkle on Sunday, March 24.

Earlier on Sunday, Sprinkle’s team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by No. 1 seed Purdue. The Aggies fell to the Boilermakers, 106-67,

Following USU’s departure from the tourney, Allen reported that UW was “focusing on Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as next men’s basketball coach.”

Sprinkle is a native of Pullman, Washington.

“It remains to be seen how quickly Washington works to secure Sprinkle now that Utah State (28-7) has been eliminated,” Allen wrote for the Seattle Times. A source told the Seattle Times that the UW job is Sprinkle’s “if he wants it” and “he gets the first shot.”

“If he says no, then they’ll move down their list. But honestly, I have no idea who would be next,” the Seattle Times’ source added.

On March 9, KSL Sports Zone’s Scott Garrard said that Utah State had a “significant” contract extension ready for Sprinkle.

“Sources close to the University has confirmed that Danny Sprinkle’s agent has a ‘significant’ contract extension in front of him,” Garrard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Not sure what the future will hold but the Aggies won’t go down with taking their best shot financially.”

On March 8, the Huskies parted ways with Mike Hopkins and began a search for their next men’s basketball head coach. Next season will be Washington’s first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He’s also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

About Danny Sprinkle

The Washington native is the 21st head coach in USU men’s basketball history.

RELATED STORIES

Before his coaching career, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99.

After his playing career, the Helena High School product entered the coaching profession as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. He coached for the Matadors from 2000-06. In 2006, Sprinkle returned to Bozeman and became an assistant at Montana State. He spent a couple of seasons on Brad Huse’s staff before rejoining the Matadors in 2008. In 2013, Sprinkle moved on from Cal State Northridge to become an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

He was with the Titans until 2019 when Montana State made him a head coach for the first time in his career. In four seasons with the Bobcats, Sprinkle led Montana State to an 81-43 record, including 49-23 in Big Sky Conference games. He helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Sprinkle was named the Big Sky’s Coach of the Year in 2022.

Utah State hired Sprinkle in April 2023.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carlos Sainz Wins F1 Australian GP After Early Exit For Verstappen With Engine Fire

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak Sunday when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early exit.

34 minutes ago

KSL Sports

NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

Jazz guard Kris Dunn received a two-game suspension for his involvement in an in-game fight with Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fall Four Points Short In Comeback Attempt In Los Angeles

The Utah Warriors made a valiant push in the closing minutes before falling short of a comeback on the road against Rugby FC Los Angeles.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Ohtani To Speak To Media For 1st Time Since Illegal Gambling, Theft Allegations Against Interpreter

Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Dodgers star.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Dancing Days Over As Utah State Falls To Top-Seeded Purdue Boilermakers

A memorable season came to a crashing end when the Purdue Boilermakers blew out Utah State 106-67 in Indianapolis. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Breaks Record For Most Points In Single Season

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is now the owner of the most points made in a single season in the Utes' record books.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle