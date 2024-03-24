Report: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Washington is “focusing” its coaching search on Utah State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle, according to the Seattle Times‘ Percy Allen.

The Seattle Times reported the Huskies interest in Sprinkle on Sunday, March 24.

Earlier on Sunday, Sprinkle’s team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by No. 1 seed Purdue. The Aggies fell to the Boilermakers, 106-67,

Following USU’s departure from the tourney, Allen reported that UW was “focusing on Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as next men’s basketball coach.”

Sprinkle is a native of Pullman, Washington.

“It remains to be seen how quickly Washington works to secure Sprinkle now that Utah State (28-7) has been eliminated,” Allen wrote for the Seattle Times. A source told the Seattle Times that the UW job is Sprinkle’s “if he wants it” and “he gets the first shot.”

“If he says no, then they’ll move down their list. But honestly, I have no idea who would be next,” the Seattle Times’ source added.

On March 9, KSL Sports Zone’s Scott Garrard said that Utah State had a “significant” contract extension ready for Sprinkle.

“Sources close to the University has confirmed that Danny Sprinkle’s agent has a ‘significant’ contract extension in front of him,” Garrard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Not sure what the future will hold but the Aggies won’t go down with taking their best shot financially.”

On March 8, the Huskies parted ways with Mike Hopkins and began a search for their next men’s basketball head coach. Next season will be Washington’s first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He’s also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

About Danny Sprinkle

The Washington native is the 21st head coach in USU men’s basketball history.

Before his coaching career, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99.

After his playing career, the Helena High School product entered the coaching profession as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. He coached for the Matadors from 2000-06. In 2006, Sprinkle returned to Bozeman and became an assistant at Montana State. He spent a couple of seasons on Brad Huse’s staff before rejoining the Matadors in 2008. In 2013, Sprinkle moved on from Cal State Northridge to become an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

He was with the Titans until 2019 when Montana State made him a head coach for the first time in his career. In four seasons with the Bobcats, Sprinkle led Montana State to an 81-43 record, including 49-23 in Big Sky Conference games. He helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Sprinkle was named the Big Sky’s Coach of the Year in 2022.

Utah State hired Sprinkle in April 2023.

