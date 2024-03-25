NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn received a two-game suspension for his involvement in an in-game fight with Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

The NBA announced Dunn’s suspension on Sunday, March 24.

The fight took place during Utah’s loss in Houston a day earlier. Smith Jr. was also suspended for participating in the fight with Dunn.

On Sunday, the league issued the following statement on Dunn and Smith Jr.’s suspensions.

“Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn has been suspended two games without pay for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., who has been suspended one game for fighting with Dunn, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, which for which both Dunn and Smith Jr. were assessed technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 11:55 remaining in the second quarter of the Rockets 147-119 win over the Jazz at the Toyota Center on Saturday, March 23. Dunn will begin to serve his suspension on Monday, March 25 when the Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks. Smith Jr. will serve his suspension that night when the Rockets host the Portland Trail Blazers.” – NBA Communications

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/6LW2NVGXJj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 24, 2024

The Jazz suffered a 147-119 loss to the Rockets on Saturday night.

Before his ejection, Dunn scored two points on 1-3 field goals. He also recorded one rebound in six minutes on the court.

Kris Dunn vs. Jabari Smith Jr. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZrwIh3CCNn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

Dunn will miss Utah’s next game, which is at home against Dallas. He’ll also miss the following contest when the Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 27.

Kris Dunn & Utah Jazz this season

This season, the Providence product is averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 18.6 minutes per contest. He’s played in 62 games this season.

With the loss, the Jazz fell to a 29-42 record this season. Utah currently has the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Utah’s game against the Mavericks on March 25 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

