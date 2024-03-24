How To Watch Utah Women’s Basketball Vs. Gonzaga In NCAA Second-Round

SPOKANE, WA – The No. 5 seeded Utah women’s basketball team will be taking on the No. four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, March 25 in the NCCA Tournament second round.

This is the third straight appearance and 20th time overall in program history the Utes have made the Big Dance, and the opportunity is coming after of one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

This is a great opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the most impactful student-athletes the Utah women’s basketball program has ever had in Alissa Pili for another game or possibly more.

Here is everything you need to know about Utah’s second-round NCAA Tournament matchup with the Bulldogs.

How To Watch Utah Vs. Gonzaga In Round Two Of The NCAA Tournament

WHEN: Monday, March 25

WHERE: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

TIME: 8:30 pm MT/ 7:30 pm PT

CHANNEL: ESPN2

STREAM: Live Stream Here

TICKET INFO: Utah Tickets

A Quick Scout Of The Gonzaga Bulldogs

The 23-10 Utes are tasked with trying to take down the 31-3 Bulldogs in their second-round matchup.

Head coach Lynne Roberts noted it’s a little like looking in a mirror when scouting the Bulldogs which should provide a fun game Monday night.

“They are similar in that they have a post player that is really hard to defend one-on-one,” Roberts said. “She’s really good. It’s like us with Pili, right? It’s a risk to go one-on-one with Pili. Then, they have great shooters as well, and move the ball and run their stuff well. It’s like, if we hop off, we might give up threes, if we stay at the three-point line we might give up- you know. It is a little bit of looking in the mirror in that way as far as game planning. Trying to figure out what we could be most effective in defensively that might give them the most trouble.”

Fans Can Expect To See The Utah Women Put Up A Fight

There is obviously no way to predict exactly what will happen in the NCAA Tournament or just how far the Utah women will go.

