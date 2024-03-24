On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Women’s Basketball Vs. Gonzaga In NCAA Second-Round

Mar 24, 2024, 8:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SPOKANE, WA – The No. 5 seeded Utah women’s basketball team will be taking on the No. four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, March 25 in the NCCA Tournament second round.

This is the third straight appearance and 20th time overall in program history the Utes have made the Big Dance, and the opportunity is coming after of one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

This is a great opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the most impactful student-athletes the Utah women’s basketball program has ever had in Alissa Pili for another game or possibly more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Here is everything you need to know about Utah’s second-round NCAA Tournament matchup with the Bulldogs.

How To Watch Utah Vs. Gonzaga In Round Two Of The NCAA Tournament

  • WHEN: Monday, March 25
  • WHERE: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington
  • TIME: 8:30 pm MT/ 7:30 pm PT
  • CHANNEL: ESPN2
  • STREAM:  Live Stream Here
  • TICKET INFO: Utah Tickets

A Quick Scout Of The Gonzaga Bulldogs

The 23-10 Utes are tasked with trying to take down the 31-3 Bulldogs in their second-round matchup.

Head coach Lynne Roberts noted it’s a little like looking in a mirror when scouting the Bulldogs which should provide a fun game Monday night.

“They are similar in that they have a post player that is really hard to defend one-on-one,” Roberts said. “She’s really good. It’s like us with Pili, right? It’s a risk to go one-on-one with Pili. Then, they have great shooters as well, and move the ball and run their stuff well. It’s like, if we hop off, we might give up threes, if we stay at the three-point line we might give up- you know. It is a little bit of looking in the mirror in that way as far as game planning. Trying to figure out what we could be most effective in defensively that might give them the most trouble.”

Fans Can Expect To See The Utah Women Put Up A Fight

There is obviously no way to predict exactly what will happen in the NCAA Tournament or just how far the Utah women will go.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“We’ve been really close, maybe like my third, fourth, fifth year, and we’d hit some bumps and would just kind of limp through to the end,” Roberts said. “This year, these guys dug deep, and I think what happens is, you get that experience, and for some of these guys this is the third year in a row for the NCAA Tournament. They aren’t going to give in. It speaks not only to the talent that we have, obviously, but their fortitude, and competitiveness. Adversity or not, we’re not going to get held back.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Advances To Quarterfinal Of NIT After Beating Iowa

The two seed Runnin’ Utes played host to three seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NIT at the Huntsman Center.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carlos Sainz Wins F1 Australian GP After Early Exit For Verstappen With Engine Fire

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak Sunday when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early exit.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

Jazz guard Kris Dunn received a two-game suspension for his involvement in an in-game fight with Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle

Washington is "focusing" its coaching search on Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle, according to the Seattle Times' Percy Allen.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fall Four Points Short In Comeback Attempt In Los Angeles

The Utah Warriors made a valiant push in the closing minutes before falling short of a comeback on the road against Rugby FC Los Angeles.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ohtani To Speak To Media For 1st Time Since Illegal Gambling, Theft Allegations Against Interpreter

Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Dodgers star.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

How To Watch Utah Women’s Basketball Vs. Gonzaga In NCAA Second-Round