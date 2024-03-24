On the Site:
Utah Basketball Advances To Quarterfinal Of NIT After Beating Iowa

Mar 24, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The two seed Runnin’ Utes played host to three seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NIT at the Huntsman Center.

Utah handled their business last Tuesday during their first-round game against UC Irvine to put them in position to host Iowa.

The Utes got off to a quick start over Iowa and never really looked back going into the locker room with a 48-36 advantage over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa did come out of the half a little more fired up, getting the score within eight, but the Utes persevered, beating the Hawkeyes, 91-82.

Starting NIT Lineups Runnin’ Utes Vs. Iowa

Up Next For Utah

After the win over Iowa, the Utes will get to host one last game in the Huntsman Center for the NIT against Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Wednesday, March 27. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN2.

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders In The NIT Second-Round

  • Scoring Leader:  Gabe Madsen – 31 points (career high)
  • Rebound Leader: Lawson Lovering/Deivon Smith – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader:  Deivon Smith– 10 assists

Gabe Madsen couldn’t be stopped as Utah’s leading scorer against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Madsen racked up 31 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Deivon Smith came in second in points with 19 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple double. Smith was also good for three steals.

Branden Carlson wrapped up Utah’s leading scorers with 12 points, adding in one rebound, two assists, and two blocks.

Noteworthy Runnin’ Utes Stats In The NIT Second-Round

The Utah men shot 46% from the field, 39% from the three, and 76% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 43 rebounds, 22 assists, four blocks, six steals and eight turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

