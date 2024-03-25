Report: Washington Huskies Expected To Hire Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle

LOGAN, Utah – After 28 wins and the first NCAA Tournament win since 2001 for the Aggies, Utah State men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle is expected to take the same position with the Washington Huskies.

Multiple sources reported on Monday, March 25, that Sprinkle is expected to be hired by the Huskies.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Washington is hiring Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle, sources told @TheFieldOf68. pic.twitter.com/fKdJ5eMZeo — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2024

On March 8, the Huskies parted ways with Mike Hopkins and began a search for their next men’s basketball head coach. Next season will be Washington’s first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He’s also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Sources close to the University has confirmed that Danny Sprinkle’s agent has a ‘significant’ contract extension in front of him. Not sure what the future will hold but the Aggies won’t go down with taking their best shot financially. — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 10, 2024

Utah State had presented Sprinkle with a ‘significant’ contract extension but it was not enough to keep the coach in Logan.

About Danny Sprinkle

The Washington native is the 21st head coach in USU men’s basketball history.

Before his coaching career, Sprinkle played at Montana State from 1995-99.

Washington is hiring Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle as its next head coach, sources told me and @PeteThamel. Sprinkle just led Utah State to its first outright Mountain West regular-season championship and the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 2001 in his first season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 25, 2024

After his playing career, the Helena High School product entered the coaching profession as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. He coached for the Matadors from 2000-06. In 2006, Sprinkle returned to Bozeman and became an assistant at Montana State. He spent a couple of seasons on Brad Huse’s staff before rejoining the Matadors in 2008. In 2013, Sprinkle moved on from Cal State Northridge to become an assistant at Cal State Fullerton.

He was with the Titans until 2019, when Montana State made him a head coach for the first time in his career. Sprinkle led Montana State to an 81-43 record in four seasons with the Bobcats, including 49-23 in Big Sky Conference games. He helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons.

Sprinkle was named the Big Sky’s Coach of the Year in 2022.

Utah State hired Sprinkle in April 2023.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24