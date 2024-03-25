Utah Gymnastics Will Compete In Second Round Of Florida Regional

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks will be heading to Gainesville, Florida for their regional round that determines who moves on to Nationals.

Utah will be joined by host Florida, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland, Clemson, and Iowa State.

The top two teams from each regional will move on to the National Championships on April 18 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Rocks are headed to Gainesville! 2nd Round ⤵️

🆚 Michigan State, Towson & Maryland#RedRocks | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/L8xrhlQLY3 — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 25, 2024

Regional Weekend Breakdown

There are four different regionals that will compete at staggered times in 2024.

The Arkansas and Michigan regionals will take place from April 3-6 while the California and Florida regionals will take place from April 4-7.

Red Rocks Florida Regional Breakdown

First Round- April 4 at 12:00 pm MT: Clemson vs. Iowa State for a play-in spot

Clemson vs. Iowa State for a play-in spot Second Round- April 5 at 12:00 pm MT & 5:00 pm MT: 12:00 pm MT will feature Florida, Missouri, Georgia & winner of round one 5:00 pm MT will feature Utah, Michigan State, Towson, and Maryland

Final Round- April 7 at 3:00 pm MT: will feature top two from each second round meet

Gainesville Regional! #NCAAgym Utah

Michigan St

Towson

Maryland Florida

Missouri

Georgia 1st Rd:

Clemson

Iowa St Individuals from: Clemson, LIU, New Hampshire, Iowa St, North Carolina, Rutgers, Brown — College Gym News (@collegegymnews_) March 25, 2024

The top two from the final round quad meet on April 7 will advance to the National Championship.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports