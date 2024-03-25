On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Will Compete In Second Round Of Florida Regional

Mar 25, 2024, 11:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks will be heading to Gainesville, Florida for their regional round that determines who moves on to Nationals.

Utah will be joined by host Florida, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland, Clemson, and Iowa State.

The top two teams from each regional will move on to the National Championships on April 18 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Regional Weekend Breakdown

There are four different regionals that will compete at staggered times in 2024.

The Arkansas and Michigan regionals will take place from April 3-6 while the California and Florida regionals will take place from April 4-7.

Red Rocks Florida Regional Breakdown

  • First Round- April 4 at 12:00 pm MT: Clemson vs. Iowa State for a play-in spot
  • Second Round- April 5 at 12:00 pm MT & 5:00 pm MT:
    • 12:00 pm MT will feature Florida, Missouri, Georgia & winner of round one
    • 5:00 pm MT will feature Utah, Michigan State, Towson, and Maryland
  • Final Round- April 7 at 3:00 pm MT: will feature top two from each second round meet

The top two from the final round quad meet on April 7 will advance to the National Championship.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Who Will Utah State Target To Replace Danny Sprinkle?

With Danny Sprinkle's run at Utah State coming to an abrupt end, the Aggies are back in the coaching market, looking to strike gold. 

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Way-Too-Early Look At BYU Basketball For 2024-25 Season

Taking a look at the personnel that could be returning for BYU basketball next season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Washington Huskies Expected To Hire Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle

Utah State men's basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle is expected to take the same position with the Washington Huskies. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Focused On Themselves Ahead Of Gonzaga Matchup

Utah women's basketball has the potential to make the Sweet 16, but first they have to get past the Gonzaga Bulldogs Monday night.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryan Cranston Leading Major League Baseball’s Promotional Campaign

Bryan Cranston is a leading face of Major League Baseball's promotional campaign ahead of opening day for the second straight season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Advances To Quarterfinal Of NIT After Beating Iowa

The two seed Runnin’ Utes played host to three seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NIT at the Huntsman Center.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Gymnastics Will Compete In Second Round Of Florida Regional