Veterans Set To Return As Jazz Host Mavericks

Mar 25, 2024, 2:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

Related: Jazz G Kris Dunn Suspended For Fight With Jabari Smith

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18, but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite their improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

How To Watch Jazz And Mavericks

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

