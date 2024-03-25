‘If We Don’t Trade Him, We’re Gonna Keep Him’: Jets Owner Provides Update On Zach Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY – New York Jets owner Woody Johnson provided an update on the possibility of trading former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Jets plan to keep Zach Wilson if he’s not traded

The Jets owner discussed Wilson’s future with the franchise with reporters at the NFL’s league meetings on Monday, March 25.

“If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him,” Johnson said of Wilson.

The Jets owner clearly ruled out the chance of the organization releasing the quarterback.

“He’s got the skill. He can do everything. There’s a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall.” Woody Johnson talks about Zach Wilson and his future with the Jets: pic.twitter.com/FJ4X6tabDg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 25, 2024

A month and a half after ripping Wilson, Johnson said that he felt “badly” for the former BYU star “in some ways” after the way the first three years of his career have gone in New York.

“I feel badly about Zach in some ways because last year it would’ve been a great — it would’ve been the first time he could just sit back and watch a master at work, and he’s never had that,” the Jets owner told members of the media. “He’s been in the fire from day one and I think that’s what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He’s got the skill. He can do everything. There’s a reason we drafted him No. 2 overall and I have confidence that he’ll get there at some point.”

Woody Johnson says the Jets won’t be releasing Zach Wilson. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oaN5bgcBEP — theScore (@theScore) March 25, 2024

Johnson also didn’t rule out Wilson returning to New York for the 2024 season. However, Johnson said that he thinks a change of scenario would be best for the Corner Canyon product.

“It’s possible that he could do it here,” Johnson added. “From his standpoint, it’s probably better if he changes faces…He can wipe the slate clean in that way. I think that would probably be better for him.”

In February, Johnson ripped Wilson in a conversation with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington when he said, “You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”

Johnson purchased the Jets in 2000. Since he took over as the franchise’s owner, the Jets have only made the postseason six times and are currently in a 13-year drought. Johnson has employed seven general managers and seven head coaches during his ownership tenure. More than 20 quarterbacks have started for the Jets since Johnson took over two dozen years ago.

Jets reportedly received trade offers for Wilson

Earlier in the day, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Jets have received trade offers for Wilson this offseason. Obviously, the Jets have yet to pull the trigger on any deal.

“The Jets want to trade quarterback Zach Wilson. If they truly want to, they would. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets have gotten trade offers for Wilson. But they don’t like the offers they’ve gotten. So they’re waiting for something better,” Florio wrote for NBCSports.com.

The Jets have gotten trade offers for QB Zach Wilson, but they’re waiting for more. Some think owner Woody Johnson is squatting on the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft. https://t.co/LL7gGP8KOP — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 25, 2024

Florio added an interesting piece of information regarding Johnson’s involvement in a potential holdup for a Wilson trade.

“It’s believed by some that owner Woody Johnson is the person keeping it from happening,” Florio added.

RELATED: Potential NFL Landing Spots For Jets QB Zach Wilson In 2024

Zach Wilson last season

Wilson recently completed his third season in the NFL.

This season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

