Utah Basketball, Schedule Neutral Site Game In 2024-25 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Shortly after wrapping up their meeting in the NIT, the Runnin’ Utes and Iowa Hawkeyes announced a second meeting in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The two teams are set to compete at a neutral site, inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota next season. The game will take place on December 21, 2024.

Tickets for the third ever matchup between the two teams go on sale on Wednesday, April 10.

Utah beat Iowa on March 24, 2024, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NIT where they will host VCU at the Huntsman Center.

Speaking of run it back… The Runnin’ Utes and Hawkeyes are set to duke it out next season inside the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 21, 2024! READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/cXp7NfJhrV#GoUtes | @sanford_complex pic.twitter.com/XySJgcgdSU — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 25, 2024

The only other time the Utes and Hawkeyes met was back on December 29, 1964. A 92-88 victory for Utah.

Head Coach Craig Smith’s Thoughts On Meeting Iowa For A Second Time

Utah head coach Craig Smith was on hand for the scheduling announcement, noting the excitement of bringing the Runnin’ Utes to a historic venue and town that appreciates college basketball.

“We are thrilled to be playing the University of Iowa in a neutral court game in Sioux Falls, S.D.,” said Smith. “The Sanford Pentagon is one of the premier arenas in the country. It’s intimate, loud and has a great sense of history as well as some nostalgia feel to the arena. It’s a vibe. Sioux Falls is a first-class basketball community, and we look forward to playing such a great opponent. The people involved with Sanford that put on this event are first class in every way. We are looking forward to having a great basketball experience.”

