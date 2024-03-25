On the Site:
Utah Basketball, Schedule Neutral Site Game In 2024-25 Season

Mar 25, 2024, 3:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Shortly after wrapping up their meeting in the NIT, the Runnin’ Utes and Iowa Hawkeyes announced a second meeting in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The two teams are set to compete at a neutral site, inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota next season. The game will take place on December 21, 2024.

Tickets for the third ever matchup between the two teams go on sale on Wednesday, April 10.

Utah beat Iowa on March 24, 2024, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NIT where they will host VCU at the Huntsman Center.

The only other time the Utes and Hawkeyes met was back on December 29, 1964. A 92-88 victory for Utah.

Head Coach Craig Smith’s Thoughts On Meeting Iowa For A Second Time

Utah head coach Craig Smith was on hand for the scheduling announcement, noting the excitement of bringing the Runnin’ Utes to a historic venue and town that appreciates college basketball.

“We are thrilled to be playing the University of Iowa in a neutral court game in Sioux Falls, S.D.,” said Smith. “The Sanford Pentagon is one of the premier arenas in the country. It’s intimate, loud and has a great sense of history as well as some nostalgia feel to the arena. It’s a vibe. Sioux Falls is a first-class basketball community, and we look forward to playing such a great opponent. The people involved with Sanford that put on this event are first class in every way. We are looking forward to having a great basketball experience.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

