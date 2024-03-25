Utah State Announces National Coaching Search After Danny Sprinkle’s Resignation

LOGAN, Utah— Utah State will immediately begin a nationwide search for its next men’s basketball head coach following Danny Sprinkle’s resignation after one season.

The Washington Huskies announced they hired Sprinkle to be their next head coach as the program transitions from the Pac-12 conference to the Big Ten next season.

Statement from Utah State regarding the departure of Danny Sprinkle and the search for a new head coach: pic.twitter.com/5flVNNg0oE — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 25, 2024

“Utah State University is a remarkable institution and our athletics programs play an important role on our campus and in our community and is a significant aspect of our plan to further elevate the University,” said USU President Elizabeth Cantwell. “Our men’s basketball program has been a point of pride for a long time and its success has lifted our amazing students, faculty, staff, alumni, fans and community. We are well-positioned to continue our track record of winning and I am confident that Director of Athletics Diana Sabau will lead a comprehensive search and identify the right coach to take us to even greater heights. We thank coach Sprinkle for an incredible season leading Utah State basketball and wish him the very best.”

“Utah State men’s basketball had a great season under coach Sprinkle’s leadership,” said Sabau. “We did everything possible to retain him with a package that would have been highly competitive in the Mountain West in terms of compensation and support. Our tradition of success over the years has never been about one coach or one player. With 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 12 this century under several head coaches, winning is a part of our DNA. We have an incredible and knowledgeable fan base with generous donors, and we compete in one of the nation’s most competitive conferences. We are aligned with the University on a pursuit of excellence with elite facilities and a proven commitment to the student-athlete experience. Our search is already underway and our candidate pool is strong. I cannot wait to introduce our new head coach and begin to write the next chapter in our storied basketball history.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24