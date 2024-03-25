On the Site:
Packers Have 'Preliminary Discussions' On Extension With Jordan Love

Mar 25, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY –  Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team has had “preliminary discussions” on a contract extension with former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers general manager talked about negotiations with Love with reporters at the NFL’s league meetings on Monday, March 25.

“There’s been some, obviously, preliminary discussions,” Gutekunst said. “We want to do it the right way and certainly the sooner the better. But at the same time, we want to make sure we do it the right way.’

News of the Packers’ discussions with Love should come as no surprise. In February, Gutekunst said that Green Bay planned to discuss a long-term contract extension with Love “sometime in the next couple months.”

“Jordan had a really good season toward the end, especially the second half,” the general manager said of Love on February 1. “We are really excited to build around him.”

After Love’s first season as Green Bay’s QB1, Gutekunst said that he believed the Packers would “go down that road” of contract talks with the former USU standout in the offseason.

“I think that’ll be important for our football team to have some stability there,” Gutekunst said. “Jordan and his representation, they’re really good people so we will start working towards that sometime in the next couple months.”

During the regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

