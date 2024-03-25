BYU’s Marcus Adams Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball forward Marcus Adams Jr. is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Adams, a heralded Top-50 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is leaving the Cougars after one season.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Torrance, California, appeared in only one game this past season at BYU.

Adams arrived at BYU after stops at Kansas and Gonzaga. If he moves forward with transferring out of BYU, Adams’s next school will be his fourth spot in less than 12 months.

During his one season at BYU, Adams was initially not expected to play due to the NCAA transfer rules governing transfers outside of the transfer portal window. Then, he was cleared to play once a West Virginia judge put a restraining order on the NCAA’s transfer rules.

The problem was that Adams was dealing with injuries from training camp in October. So Adams only played against Bellarmine in nonconference play. He suited up for two other games in Big 12 action.

Adams also dealt with a tragedy in his personal life: His father, Marcus Adams Sr., passed away last February. Marcus Jr. stepped away from the team for a week to be with his family but returned for the Kansas game in Lawrence and the final push to the postseason.

During practices that Adams Jr. participated in this season, BYU typically had him competing at the four. During his high school career, he was a wing player at the three.

The Transfer Portal window remains open until May 1.

