On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Marcus Adams Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mar 25, 2024, 7:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball forward Marcus Adams Jr. is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Adams, a heralded Top-50 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is leaving the Cougars after one season.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Torrance, California, appeared in only one game this past season at BYU.

Adams arrived at BYU after stops at Kansas and Gonzaga. If he moves forward with transferring out of BYU, Adams’s next school will be his fourth spot in less than 12 months.

During his one season at BYU, Adams was initially not expected to play due to the NCAA transfer rules governing transfers outside of the transfer portal window. Then, he was cleared to play once a West Virginia judge put a restraining order on the NCAA’s transfer rules.

The problem was that Adams was dealing with injuries from training camp in October. So Adams only played against Bellarmine in nonconference play. He suited up for two other games in Big 12 action.

Adams also dealt with a tragedy in his personal life: His father, Marcus Adams Sr., passed away last February. Marcus Jr. stepped away from the team for a week to be with his family but returned for the Kansas game in Lawrence and the final push to the postseason.

During practices that Adams Jr. participated in this season, BYU typically had him competing at the four. During his high school career, he was a wing player at the three.

The Transfer Portal window remains open until May 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mavs Gamer

The Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks at home 115-105 dropping their sixth consecutive game despite 34 points from Lauri Markkanen.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Buries Three To Give Jazz Fourth Quarter Lead Over Mavericks

Jazz guard Collin Sexton knocked down his third three-pointer to put Utah in front during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Knocks Down 1,000th Career Three-Pointer

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen buried the 1,000th three-pointer of his NBA career during Utah's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

Lauri Markkanen jammed the ball through the cylinder after an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during Utah's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Draws Foul On Kyrie Irving, Completes Three-Point Play

Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drew a foul on Kyrie Irving and completed a three-point play during Utah's game against the Mavericks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers Have ‘Preliminary Discussions’ On Extension With Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that the team has had "preliminary discussions" on a contract extension with Jordan Love. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU’s Marcus Adams Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal