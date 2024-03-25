Taylor Hendricks Draws Foul On Kyrie Irving, Completes Three-Point Play

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drew a foul on Kyrie Irving and completed a three-point play during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Taylor Hendricks scores on Kyrie Irving

The Jazz hosted the Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 25.

With 9:00 remaining in the opening quarter, Jazz rookie Keyonte George stole a bad pass by the Mavericks and pushed the ball ahead on a fast break. The guard dished the ball off to a sprinting Hendricks, who drew a foul on Irving while making a driving basket.

Hendricks completed a three-point at the charity stripe to give the Jazz an 8-6 lead with 8:57 left to play in the first quarter.

During his first six minutes on the hardwood, Hendricks had three points on 1-2 field goals. He also added one assist.

This season, the UCF product is averaging 6.4 points per contest on 43.1 percent shooting. Hendricks has played in 30 games this season.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The @utahjazz will welcome back Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson when they host the @dallasmavs tonight. #takenote https://t.co/LQyNmEuQVO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 25, 2024

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18 but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

