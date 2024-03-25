Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz star Lauri Markkanen jammed the ball through the cylinder after an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen flies for dunk vs. Mavericks

The Jazz hosted the Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 25.

With 10:19 left to play in the first half, Sexton lobbed a pass to a high-flying Markkanen. The Finnish forward caught the ball and flushed it for a slam dunk. Markkanen’s alley-oop dunk gave the Jazz a 46-41 advantage on the scoreboard.

During his first 11 minutes of action, the Arizona product had a game-high 17 points on 5-9 shooting, including 3-5 from downtown. He also added three rebounds and one steal.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.0 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18 but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

