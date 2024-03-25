On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Knocks Down 1,000th Career Three-Pointer

Mar 25, 2024, 8:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen buried the 1,000th three-pointer of his NBA career during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen hits milestone from downtown

The Jazz hosted the Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 25.

With 9:51 remaining in the third quarter, Markkanen drilled a 25-foot three-pointer. The triple gave the Jazz a 71-67 lead.

It was also Markkanen’s 1,000th career three-pointer made.

Midway through the quarter, Markkanen had a game-high 29 points on 9-15 shooting, including 6-9 from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 21 minutes on the court.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.0 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Dallas is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

RELATED: NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18 but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Jazz Mavs Gamer

The Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks at home 115-105 dropping their sixth consecutive game despite 34 points from Lauri Markkanen.

1 hour ago

Collin Sexton Buries Three To Give Jazz Fourth Quarter Lead Over Mavericks

Jazz guard Collin Sexton knocked down his third three-pointer to put Utah in front during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.

1 hour ago

Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

Lauri Markkanen jammed the ball through the cylinder after an alley-oop from Collin Sexton during Utah's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

2 hours ago

Taylor Hendricks Draws Foul On Kyrie Irving, Completes Three-Point Play

Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drew a foul on Kyrie Irving and completed a three-point play during Utah's game against the Mavericks.

3 hours ago

BYU's Marcus Adams Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

First entry into the Transfer Portal from the BYU basketball program.

3 hours ago

Packers Have 'Preliminary Discussions' On Extension With Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that the team has had "preliminary discussions" on a contract extension with Jordan Love. 

5 hours ago

