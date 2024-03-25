Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Knocks Down 1,000th Career Three-Pointer

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen buried the 1,000th three-pointer of his NBA career during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen hits milestone from downtown

The Jazz hosted the Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 25.

With 9:51 remaining in the third quarter, Markkanen drilled a 25-foot three-pointer. The triple gave the Jazz a 71-67 lead.

It was also Markkanen’s 1,000th career three-pointer made.

Midway through the quarter, Markkanen had a game-high 29 points on 9-15 shooting, including 6-9 from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 21 minutes on the court.

𝚄𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: it’s the second most threes in a game this season for @MarkkanenLauri (6 threes so far tonight) https://t.co/0l9rf7uFSd pic.twitter.com/lJNVzJMDHP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2024

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim On Alley-Oop From Collin Sexton

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.0 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Dallas is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The @utahjazz will welcome back Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson when they host the @dallasmavs tonight. #takenote https://t.co/LQyNmEuQVO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 25, 2024

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

RELATED: NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18 but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland