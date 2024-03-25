Collin Sexton Buries Three To Give Jazz Fourth Quarter Lead Over Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton knocked down his third three-pointer to put Utah in front during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz hosted the Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 25.

With 10:02 to go in the final quarter, Lauri Markkanen found Sexton outside the arc for an open look at the hoop. The Alabama product proceed to connect on a 26-foot jump shot to give the Jazz a one-point lead at 94-93.

The bucket was Sexton’s third three-pointer of the evening.

During his first 23 minutes on the hardwood, the guard had 16 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from distance. Sexton also had two rebounds and five assists.

This season, Sexton is averaging 18.5 points per contest on 49.2 percent shooting, including 40.3 percent on threes.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Jazz will field a healthier lineup when they host the Mavericks on Monday night.

Several key veterans are set to return against Dallas as the Jazz look to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green for the fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

Markkanen, Clarkson Available For Jazz

Lauri Markkanen will be in uniform for the Jazz after alternating his availability over the last four games.

The Jazz’s leading scorer returned from a quad bruise on March 18 but has played only twice in the team’s last four contests.

Jordan Clarkson will return after missing the last six games with a groin strain.

Omer Yurtseven will also be available after recovering from an ankle sprain.

Mavericks Are One Of West’s Hottest Teams

The Mavericks will face the Jazz having won seven of their last eight games.

Despite improved play, Dallas owns the eighth seed in the Western Conference and would open the postseason on the road in the Play-In Tournament if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

Dallas is coming off three days rest after beating the Jazz on Thursday, 113-97.

