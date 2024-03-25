Jazz Mavs Gamer

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks at home 115-105 dropping their sixth consecutive game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 34 to lead the Jazz.

Dallas was led by Luka Doncic who scored 29, grabbed 12 rebounds, and handed out 13 assists.

First Quarter

Neither team offered much resistance to open the game with the Jazz and Mavericks combing to shoot 11-19 from the floor.

Lauri Markkanen got off to a quick start scoring nine first quarter points on 2-4 shooting.

Collin Sexton added 11 points for the Jazz to match Tim Hardaway Jr.’s total with the Mavericks.

After one, the Jazz led Dallas 41-37.

Second Quarter

Markkanen continued his strong play in the second quarter adding eight points in the opening three minutes.

The Mavericks bench provided a surge in the first half outscoring the Jazz 20-10.

Jordan Clarkson recorded six assists in the first half in 16 minutes after missing the last six games with a groin injury.

At the break, the Jazz led Dallas 66-61.

Third Quarter

Luka Doncic came alive in the third quarter scoring 10 points to help the Mavericks take an 83-79 lead.

Markkanen kept the Jazz in the game upping his scoring total to 33 points on 6-9 shooting from downtown.

After allowing a 41 point first quarter, Dallas held the Jazz to just 22 third quarter points.

Through three, the Jazz and Mavericks were tied at 88.

Fourth Quarter

The Mavericks steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter as they held the Jazz to 11 points in the opening eight minutes of the frame.

Keyonte George’s late-season shooting woes continued as he missed all six of his three-point attempts against the Mavericks.

The Jazz fell to the Mavericks 115-105.

