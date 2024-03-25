Utah Women’s Basketball Conclude Their Time In NCAA Tournament With Loss To Gonzaga

SPOKANE, WA – Five seed Utah women’s basketball concluded the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament against the four seed and host, Gonzaga with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Utah handled the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and are now tasked with getting past a very good Bulldogs team to continue on in the Big Dance.

The Utes got off to a quick start over Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs came roaring back taking a 10-point lead into halftime, 41-31.

Correction, a bucket Alissa Pili had was taken back making the score 41-31 at the half.#Utes https://t.co/3mPGxiRfMJ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 26, 2024

Utah never gave up and tried to chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead, but Gonzaga was too far gone eliminating the Utes from the NCAA Tournament, 77-66.

FINAL Utah falls to Gonzaga ending their run in the NCAA Tournament, 77-66. Great season for the ladies- especially when you consider the injuries and the gauntlet of a schedule they had to play. Just ran out of steam.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 26, 2024

Starting Lineups For Utah Women Vs. Gonzaga

STARTING LINEUPS: Utah: Ines Vieira, Jenna Johnson, Maty Wilke, Kennady McQueen, and Alissa Pili. Gonzaga: Kayleigh Truong, Eliza Hollingsworth, Kaylynne Truong, Yvonne Ejim, and Brynna Maxwell. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 26, 2024

Up Next For Utah Women’s Basketball In The NCAA Tournament

Utah’s loss to Gonzaga concludes what has been a very good season for the Utes despite several injuries in a particularly tough schedule.

Utah Women’s Basketball Stats Leaders In The NCAA Tournament Second Round Against Gonzaga

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 35 points

Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili, Kennady McQueen – 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 assists

Utah women’s basketball standout Alissa Pili led all scoring with 32 points while adding seven rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

Kennady McQueen came second in scoring with 12 points while adding seven rebounds and one assist.

Dasia Young was the third leading scorer with 11 points and four rebounds.

Noteworthy Utes WBB Stats In The NCAA Second Round Against Gonzaga

The Utah women shot 38% from the field, 26% from the three, and 100% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 31 rebounds, 14 assists, two blocks, seven steals and 11 turnovers.

