Racist Incident Dampens Utah Women's Basketball's Time In NCAA Tournament

SPOKANE, WA – Usually, the most upsetting part about exiting the NCAA Tournament is losing before you want to. That wasn’t the case for Utah women’s basketball.

Head coach Lynne Roberts revealed in her postgame press conference after the Utes lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament that her team experienced racism toward the beginning of their trip that forced them to move hotels.

“Our team hotel was in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is not very close,” Roberts said. “It’s 35-40 minutes, so that was a little strange, but whatever. We had several instances of some kind of racial hate crimes towards our program and it was incredibly upsetting for all of us.”

Lynne Roberts On Utah Experiencing Racism: In Athletics And University Settings, It’s Shocking

Roberts continued to detail what her team experienced calling the incident(s) “shocking” in an athletic and academic type of setting.

“There is so much diversity on a college campus and so you just are not exposed to that very often,” Roberts said. “When you are- you have people say, ‘man, I can’t believe that happened,’ but racism is real, and it happens. It’s awful.”

The incident(s) took place Thursday, night when the team first arrived for the NCAA Tournament “a few times” according to Roberts before the team moved hotels on Friday, March 22.

Roberts emphasized the incident(s) were so shocking, no one knew what to do.

“For our players- whether they are white, black, green- whatever, no one knew how to handle it,” Roberts continued. “It was really upsetting for our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment. It’s messed up. We moved hotels.”

Thankfully, the NCAA and Gonzaga were on hand, and ready to help the Utes get out of a bad, and very uncomfortable situation according to Roberts.

Despite the understanding, it was an unfortunate distraction for a team trying to enjoy and play their best in the postseason.

“The NCAA and Gonzaga worked to get us a new hotel and we appreciate that,” Roberts said. “That’s what happened, it was a distraction, and upsetting, and unfortunate. This should be a positive for everyone involved. This should be a joyous time for our program- to have a kind of black eye on the experience is unfortunate.”

This is a disappointing revelation from a team that has celebrated their differences for the past two seasons.

It is also a staunch reminder that we all need to be better toward our neighbors- regardless of their race, religion, sexuality or any other differentiating factor.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

