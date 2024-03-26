Danny Sprinkle Sends Thanks, Apologizes To Utah State Family After Memorable First Season

LOGAN, Utah – Head coach Danny Sprinkle only led the Utah State Aggies for one season but he left his mark on the program in that time.

With Sprinkle on the sideline, the Aggies had their best record since 2018-2019 and made it to the NCAA Tournament’s second round for the first time in over a decade.

Following his decision to move to the Pacific Northwest to coach the Washington Huskies, Sprinkle thanked and apologized to the Utah State family.

Aggie Nation-THANK YOU AND YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE A PIECE OF MY 💙 I’m sorry if I have let some of you down and it was never my intention. Thank you for the memories! #UBUNTU #SpectrumMagic pic.twitter.com/s1uj0zb66o — Danny Sprinkle (@UWCoachSprinks) March 26, 2024

“From day one stepping on campus until the final buzzer, this community and this university not only embraced this team, they believed,” Sprinkle wrote. “That belief fueled us to an outright Mountain West championship, an NCAA Tournament victory, and an unforgettable season.”

Sprinkle thanked Utah State Vice President Diana Sabau, Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, the rest of the USU staff, and the fans for a memorable season in teh Spectrum.

He also apologized for potentially letting people down with his decision to move on.

Words can’t describe my emotions for this team, my staff, all Athletic Dept, @usuHURD ! all the supporters. The Cheer & Dance Teams, the Aggie Band, and all of Aggie Nation! What an incredible season that we will all remember forever! 💙🩶#UBUNTU #OUTRIGHTChamps#SpectrumMagic https://t.co/OMi5Weuw2a — Danny Sprinkle (@UWCoachSprinks) March 24, 2024

The Aggies season came to an end on Sunday with a loss to the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers, 106-67.

Just hours after Utah State was knocked out of the Tournament, a report came out that Washington was eyeing Sprinkle for their head coach position.

RELATED: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle

Next season, Sprinkle will lead a Huskies team that finished sixth in the Pac-12 with a record of 17-15.

Both Sprinkle and Washington will be entering a new era in 2024-2025 as the school moves to the Big Ten.

It is unclear what to expect from Huskies basketball next season as they move into a much more competitive conference.

Basketball powerhouses Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, and Wisconsin will be waiting to spoil Sprinkle and the Huskies’ inaugural season in a new conference.

Can Washington rise above the rest in the first season with Sprinkle at the helm or will there be a gelling period?

