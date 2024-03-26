On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Danny Sprinkle Sends Thanks, Apologizes To Utah State Family After Memorable First Season

Mar 26, 2024, 10:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Head coach Danny Sprinkle only led the Utah State Aggies for one season but he left his mark on the program in that time.

With Sprinkle on the sideline, the Aggies had their best record since 2018-2019 and made it to the NCAA Tournament’s second round for the first time in over a decade.

Following his decision to move to the Pacific Northwest to coach the Washington Huskies, Sprinkle thanked and apologized to the Utah State family.

“From day one stepping on campus until the final buzzer, this community and this university not only embraced this team, they believed,” Sprinkle wrote. “That belief fueled us to an outright Mountain West championship, an NCAA Tournament victory, and an unforgettable season.”

Sprinkle thanked Utah State Vice President Diana Sabau, Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, the rest of the USU staff, and the fans for a memorable season in teh Spectrum.

He also apologized for potentially letting people down with his decision to move on.

The Aggies season came to an end on Sunday with a loss to the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers, 106-67.

Just hours after Utah State was knocked out of the Tournament, a report came out that Washington was eyeing Sprinkle for their head coach position.

RELATED: Washington ‘Focusing’ Coaching Search On USU’s Danny Sprinkle

Next season, Sprinkle will lead a Huskies team that finished sixth in the Pac-12 with a record of 17-15.

Both Sprinkle and Washington will be entering a new era in 2024-2025 as the school moves to the Big Ten.

It is unclear what to expect from Huskies basketball next season as they move into a much more competitive conference.

Basketball powerhouses Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, and Wisconsin will be waiting to spoil Sprinkle and the Huskies’ inaugural season in a new conference.

Can Washington rise above the rest in the first season with Sprinkle at the helm or will there be a gelling period?

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark Shows Love To Iowa Fans After They Cheer Her On One Last Time

Caitlin Clark made a heart with her hands as she bid farewell to the fans who came to see her play one last time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts Gives Heartfelt Praise For Utah Women’s Basketball Senior Class

Utah women's basketball didn't get the storybook ending, but that doesn't change the impact the departing seniors had on the program.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Racist Incident Dampens Utah Women’s Basketball’s Time In NCAA Tournament

Head coach Lynne Roberts revealed Utah experienced racism toward the beginning of their trip that forced them to move hotels.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Conclude Their Time In NCAA Tournament With Loss To Gonzaga

Five seed Utah women’s basketball concluded the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament against Gonzaga with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Play Better, But Drop Sixth Straight To Mavericks

The Utah Jazz dropped their sixth straight game after falling to the Dallas Mavericks 115-105 in Salt Lake City.

14 hours ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Mavs Gamer

The Utah Jazz fell to the Dallas Mavericks at home 115-105 dropping their sixth consecutive game despite 34 points from Lauri Markkanen.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Danny Sprinkle Sends Thanks, Apologizes To Utah State Family After Memorable First Season