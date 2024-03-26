Six Utah Gymnasts Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

On the Site:
Mar 26, 2024, 1:55 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks had six gymnasts earn All-Pac-12 Honors after a stellar regular season that ended with their fourth straight Pac-12 Title.

Maile O’Keefe and Grace McCallum earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors- O’Keefe’s came on beam and floor, while McCallum earned it on bars and floor. Two more Utes- Jaedyn Rucker (vault) and Abby Paulson (beam) earned first-team honors as well.

Makenna Smith earned her first-ever conference honors being selected first-team in the all-around.

Jaylene Gilstrap rounded out the Red Rocks’ recognitions with an honorable mention on floor.

Up Next For Utah Gymnastics: Regionals

There are four different regionals that will compete at staggered times in 2024.

The Arkansas and Michigan regionals will take place from April 3-6 while the California and Florida regionals will take place from April 4-7.

Red Rocks Florida Regional Breakdown

  • First Round- April 4 at 12:00 pm MT: Clemson vs. Iowa State for a play-in spot
  • Second Round- April 5 at 12:00 pm MT & 5:00 pm MT:
    • 12:00 pm MT will feature Florida, Missouri, Georgia & winner of round one
    • 5:00 pm MT will feature Utah, Michigan State, Towson, and Maryland
  • Final Round- April 7 at 3:00 pm MT: will feature top two from each second round meet

The top two from the final round quad meet on April 7 will advance to the National Championship.

