On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake Bees Bring In New GM, Make Other Front Office Changes

Mar 26, 2024, 3:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees announced a handful of front office changes on Tuesday ahead of the season opener on April 2.

The Bees are bringing in Ty Wardle to take the general manager position and moving former GM Marc Amicone to Senior Advisor of Baseball Relations.

“Marc Amicone has been a fixture in the Salt Lake baseball community and an integral part of the Bee’s success through the years,” said Michelle Smith, President of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “We will continue to rely on his experience and expertise, and we are excited to transition to a new leadership team as the Bees play their final season at Smith’s Ballpark and move to Daybreak in South Jordan in 2025.”

Wardle has spent the last five years as Vice President of Ticketing Sales and Service for the Utah Jazz.

In addition to the general manager change, the Bees bring in Cameron Coughlan as Senior Vice President of Baseball and Assistant General Manager.

Coughlan has spent the last 9 years with the Utah Jazz in various Business-oriented positions. He also played collegiate baseball for BYU before playing in the Minor Leagues in the early 2000s.

The Bees also promoted Derek Amicone to Senior Director of Baseball Operations after his first season in Salt Lake as Director of Youth Programs and Events.

Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

The Salt Lake Bees 2024 coaching staff will be headlined by former MLB infielder Keith Johnson.

Across three different stints in Utah, Johnson has spent nine years as a manager for the Bees.

In eight seasons under Johnson, the Bees played 1,148 games with a record of 549-599.

In 2013, Johnson and the Bees went 78-66 to claim their first conference championship since 2002.

Johnson returned to Salt Lake last season after two years as the first base coach for the Miami Marlins.

The Bees posted a 70-79 record in 2023 which was good for fourth in the Pacific Coast League West.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Releases More Information On Women’s Basketball Racial Incidents In Coeur d’Alene

Utah Athletics gave a statement on the racial incidents the WBB team experienced while traveling for the NCAA Tournament.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is A Rebrand Coming?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Six Utah Gymnasts Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

The Red Rocks had six gymnasts earn All-Pac-12 Honors after a stellar regular season that ended with their fourth straight Pac-12 Title.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark Shows Love To Iowa Fans After They Cheer Her On One Last Time

Caitlin Clark made a heart with her hands as she bid farewell to the fans who came to see her play one last time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Sprinkle Sends Thanks, Apologizes To Utah State Family After Memorable First Season

Head coach Danny Sprinkle only led the Utah State Aggies for one season but he left his mark on the program in that time.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts Gives Heartfelt Praise For Utah Women’s Basketball Senior Class

Utah women's basketball didn't get the storybook ending, but that doesn't change the impact the departing seniors had on the program.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake Bees Bring In New GM, Make Other Front Office Changes