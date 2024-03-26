Salt Lake Bees Bring In New GM, Make Other Front Office Changes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees announced a handful of front office changes on Tuesday ahead of the season opener on April 2.

The Bees are bringing in Ty Wardle to take the general manager position and moving former GM Marc Amicone to Senior Advisor of Baseball Relations.

“Marc Amicone has been a fixture in the Salt Lake baseball community and an integral part of the Bee’s success through the years,” said Michelle Smith, President of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “We will continue to rely on his experience and expertise, and we are excited to transition to a new leadership team as the Bees play their final season at Smith’s Ballpark and move to Daybreak in South Jordan in 2025.”

Wardle has spent the last five years as Vice President of Ticketing Sales and Service for the Utah Jazz.

In addition to the general manager change, the Bees bring in Cameron Coughlan as Senior Vice President of Baseball and Assistant General Manager.

Coughlan has spent the last 9 years with the Utah Jazz in various Business-oriented positions. He also played collegiate baseball for BYU before playing in the Minor Leagues in the early 2000s.

The Bees also promoted Derek Amicone to Senior Director of Baseball Operations after his first season in Salt Lake as Director of Youth Programs and Events.

Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

The Salt Lake Bees 2024 coaching staff will be headlined by former MLB infielder Keith Johnson.

Across three different stints in Utah, Johnson has spent nine years as a manager for the Bees.

Keith Johnson returns to the dugout for his 9th season as Salt Lake manager to headline the 2024 Bees coaching staff. 📰: https://t.co/5LKka3JKpr pic.twitter.com/uv5YkyWDQo — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) February 16, 2024

In eight seasons under Johnson, the Bees played 1,148 games with a record of 549-599.

In 2013, Johnson and the Bees went 78-66 to claim their first conference championship since 2002.

Johnson returned to Salt Lake last season after two years as the first base coach for the Miami Marlins.

The Bees posted a 70-79 record in 2023 which was good for fourth in the Pacific Coast League West.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.