How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. VCU In NIT Quarterfinal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes will be playing their last game of the season in the Huntsman Center against VCU as part of the NIT Tournament.

While not quite the NCAA Tournament, this is a major step in the right direction for Craig Smith and the Utes in year three of his tenure.

This is also fans’ last chance to enjoy one of the greatest Utes to play in the Huntsman Center in recent memory for the final time in Branden Carlson.

My last time playing at the University of Utah on Wednesday after 5 amazing years. Would love to see a packed Huntsman Center one final time! Go Utes! — Branden Carlson (@ballerbranden35) March 26, 2024

How To Watch Utah Vs. VCU In The Quarterfinal Of The NIT

WHEN: Wednesday, March 27

Wednesday, March 27 WHERE: Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City TIME: 7:00 pm MT

7:00 pm MT CHANNEL: ESPN2

ESPN2 TICKET INFO: Utah Tickets

Additionally, because Utah wants a full house for Branden Carlson’s final game as a Ute in the Huntsman Center, Utah Athletics released a map of FREE parking:

FREE parking in any of the red lots!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/TGJmlb4vxa — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 26, 2024

A Final Game For Branden Carlson In The Huntsman Center

Wednesday night will mark Branden Carlson’s finale at the Huntsman Center as a Ute and it is sure to be emotional.

Utah already had a touching good-bye with the big man that has meant so much to the program on senior night a few weeks back. However, there always was some question as to whether he’d get a few more games at home due to the possibility of playing in the NIT.

“It feels good,” Carlson said before choking up over the finality of the moment. “I’m going to get emotional. Last game in the Huntsman Center…I love this program and my time here…just being able to get another win with this team and knowing we still have more to go and accomplish is all I can ask for. I’m so thankful for the fans and coaches- everyone who has been a part of this journey…it’s just going to be a tough adjustment leaving here after this year. I did so good all day not crying. It feels good having a good game for your last time in the Huntsman Center.”

Fans Can Expect To See All Of Their Favorite Players On The Court

There has been a lot of discussion about the postseason in college basketball, the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up during the same time, and players no longer wanting to risk injury in a “meaningless” tournament.

Utah fans can rest assured the Runnin’ Utes do not feel that way and they can count on seeing the big names take the court in the NIT and play like they mean it.

Carlson has certainly stood out in his final moments in the Huntsman Center, but so have some of the other players you’d expect.

Deivon Smith notched his fourth triple double of the season against Iowa and Gabe Madsen posted a career high 31 one points, also against the Hawkeyes.

Game so nice, you give out POTG twice‼️@GabeMadsen53 and @sneakgod earn this years first Double-POTG Honors, as Gabe sets a new CAREER-HIGH 31 points, and Deivon grabs his FOURTH Triple-Double of the season! Let’s GO Utes 😎 pic.twitter.com/a6woSJtOHb — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 25, 2024

“There was never a doubt in my mind as to what we should do,” Smith said. “It’s important to play to help your program, to help your individual players keep getting better- it’s hard to simulate games. There is also a championship to be won. I did talk to all of the guys and a common theme I consistently heard from guys is that they want to play. This is the closest-knit team, most together team I’ve ever experienced. We want to keep this thing rolling and want to play for each other and see what we can do.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

