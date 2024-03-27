Previewing The Salt Lake Bees March & April Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY— Spring Training is officially over as minor league teams scatter to their respective ballparks and prepare for the 2024 schedule. The Salt Lake Bees will open the final season at Smith’s Ballpark against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, April 2.

The Bees will begin the 2024 season against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 29, at Sutter Health Park.

Salt Lake is scheduled to play 12 April games at Smith’s Ballpark and 16 road games in the season’s opening month.

March Schedule

Bees @ Sacramento River Cats – Friday, March 29 – Sunday, March 31

Friday, March 29 @ 7:45 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 30 @ 7:37 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 31 @ 2:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

April Schedule

Tacoma Rainiers @ Bees – Tuesday, April 2 – Sunday, April 7

Tuesday-Friday, April 5 @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 6 @ 1:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, April 7 @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, April 9 – Sunday, April 14

Tuesday-Saturday, April 13 @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, April 14 @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Round Rock Express @ Bees – Tuesday, April 23 – Sunday, April 28

Tuesday-Thursday, April 25 @ 6:05 p.m. MT

Friday, April 26 @ 6:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 27 @ 6:15 p.m. MT

Sunday, April 28 @ 12:05 p.m. MT

The Express is the Triple-A affiliate for the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

