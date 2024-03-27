On the Site:
Previewing The Salt Lake Bees March & April Schedule

Mar 27, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY— Spring Training is officially over as minor league teams scatter to their respective ballparks and prepare for the 2024 schedule. The Salt Lake Bees will open the final season at Smith’s Ballpark against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, April 2.

The Bees will begin the 2024 season against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 29, at Sutter Health Park.

RELATED: Keith Johnson Returns For Ninth Season As Salt Lake Bees Manager

Salt Lake is scheduled to play 12 April games at Smith’s Ballpark and 16 road games in the season’s opening month.

RELATED: Bees Bring In New GM, Make Other Front Office Changes

March Schedule

Bees @ Sacramento River Cats – Friday, March 29 – Sunday, March 31

  • Friday, March 29 @ 7:45 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, March 30 @ 7:37 p.m. MT
  • Sunday, March 31 @ 2:05 p.m. MT

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

April Schedule

Tacoma Rainiers @ Bees – Tuesday, April 2 – Sunday, April 7

  • Tuesday-Friday, April 5 @ 6:35 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, April 6 @ 1:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday, April 7 @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners

Bees @ Las Vegas Aviators – Tuesday, April 9 – Sunday, April 14

  • Tuesday-Saturday, April 13 @ 8:05 p.m. MT
  • Sunday, April 14 @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Round Rock Express @ Bees – Tuesday, April 23 – Sunday, April 28

  • Tuesday-Thursday, April 25 @ 6:05 p.m. MT
  • Friday, April 26 @ 6:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, April 27 @ 6:15 p.m. MT
  • Sunday, April 28 @ 12:05 p.m. MT

The Express is the Triple-A affiliate for the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

The Bees open the 2024 campaign in Sacramento against the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Salt Lake opens its final season at Smith’s Ballpark against the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma Rainiers, on Tuesday, April 2. The Bees and Rainiers will play a six-game series from April 2 through Sunday, April 7.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks at KSLSports.com.

You can get the inside scoop from Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

