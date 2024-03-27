Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Markkanen was listed as questionable due to a quad injury, but will suit up against San Antonio.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Clarkson, Dunn Out For Jazz

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) https://t.co/6O2Activ2X — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2024

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

The Jazz sit at 29-43 and own the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Wembanyama Questionable Against Jazz

Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable against the Jazz.

The Rookie of the Year frontrunner did not play in the Spurs win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday and remains on the injury report due to a left ankle sprain.

What a game for @JeremySochan last night 😤 📊: 26 PTS, 18 REB pic.twitter.com/Rt8qORtj0h — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 26, 2024

The Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday night.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

How To Watch Jazz And Spurs

The Jazz will face the Spurs on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

