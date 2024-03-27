On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

Mar 27, 2024, 2:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Markkanen was listed as questionable due to a quad injury, but will suit up against San Antonio.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand Coming?

Clarkson, Dunn Out For Jazz

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

The Jazz sit at 29-43 and own the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Wembanyama Questionable Against Jazz

Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable against the Jazz.

The Rookie of the Year frontrunner did not play in the Spurs win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday and remains on the injury report due to a left ankle sprain.

The Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday night.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

How To Watch Jazz And Spurs

The Jazz will face the Spurs on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brandon Rose Has Stepped Up In Spring, Utah QB2 Battle Continues To Be Good

Kyle Whittingham gave another update on Utah football's battle for the QB2 spot, noting Brandon Rose has really stepped up this spring.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing The Salt Lake Bees Opening Day Roster

Like the rest of the professional baseball world, the Salt Lake Bees are raring to go as Opening Day looms for the Pacific Coast League. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to reports, Utah State guard Mason Falslev has entered the transfer portal following his impressive freshman season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: Biggest Takeaways From BYU Football Spring Camp

The latest roundtable discussed BYU football takeaways and closing the book on BYU basketball.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Final Week Of BYU Football Spring Practice

BYU enters the final week of spring ball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing The Salt Lake Bees March & April Schedule

The Salt Lake Bees will open the final season at Smith's Ballpark against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, April 2.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs