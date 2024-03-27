Reports: Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah – According to reports, Utah State freshman guard Mason Falslev has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Falslev is coming off of an impressive first season with the Aggies where he started in all 34 games that he played.

Utah State freshman Mason Falslev is in the transfer portal. The 6’3” guard started 34/34 games for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points on 56% shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals. pic.twitter.com/maHnwdHpdt — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) March 27, 2024

The Utah native averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Falslev was one of four Aggies to average double figures in 2023-2024. He was second on the team in rebounds, third in assists, and third in steals.

Falslev was the only freshman to get significant minutes for USU last season.

CBB Transfer Portal Spotlight Mason Falslev

6’3” 190

Guard

Utah State

3 Years of Eligibility Remaining 2023-24 Stats (34 Games):

📊 12 PPG, 5 RPG, 3 APG, 57 FG% 📶 34 Career Starts, 384 Career Points 🎥 https://t.co/sICORoPeDG#TP4PT #TransferPortal pic.twitter.com/Qv4hDARUeK — Transfer Portal for Playing Time (@TP4PT) March 27, 2024

Falslev’s best game came against the Boise State Broncos on February 10.

He led all scorers with 25 points on a blistering hot 10/13 from the floor.

The scoring started early and often for Falslev as he poured in 13 points in the first ten minutes.

After being an integral part of the Aggies’ best season in over a decade, Falslev will likely move on to his next team.

The 2024-2025 season will be an interesting one for Utah State. With the departure of head coach Danny Sprinkle and multiple rotation players, USU will attempt to recreate last season’s success with a lot of fresh faces.

