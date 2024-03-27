Previewing The Salt Lake Bees Opening Day Roster

SALT LAKE CITY— Like the rest of the professional baseball world, the Salt Lake Bees are raring to go as Opening Day looms for the Pacific Coast League.

The Bees hosted local media at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday, March 29, as they prepared to begin the 2024 season in Sacramento against the River Cats.

Eleven former Bees, six pitchers, and five position players are expected to start the season on the Salt Lake roster. Outfielder Jordyn Adams returns after setting the franchise stolen base record last year with 44 thefts. Manager Keith Johnson looks forward to what Adams can do after his skillset fell into place last season.

“First year for him that everything kind of came full circle,” Johnson said. “He got to the big leagues last year, got to show himself off a little bit. I continue to see that growth with him this year.”

Pitcher Andrew Wantz returns to Salt Lake, and Johnson expects him to become a starter after pitching out of the bullpen in 2023. Lefthander Kenny Rosenberg returns for his third season in Salt Lake. Rosenberg is scheduled to have the honor of starting the home opener of the 30th season of minor league baseball at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, against Tacoma.

Seven players on the Bees roster are included on the Los Angeles Angels 40-man roster. A player must be on the 40-man roster to be eligible for a call-up to MLB.

Eight pitchers and four position players on the Bees current roster have previous major league experience.

Pitchers (14)

Hans Crouse

Davis Daniel (40-man)

Carson Fulmer

Jimmy Herget (40-man)

Aaron Hernandez

Adam Kolarek

Travis MacGregor

José Marte

Ryan Miller

Zach Plesac (40-man)

Kenny Rosenberg (40-man)

Tyler Thomas

Andrew Wantz (40-man)

Catchers (2)

Zach Humphreys

Anthony Mulrine

Infielders (5)

Sonny DiChiara

Hunter Dozier

Charles Leblanc

Jack López

Livan Soto (40-man)

Outfielders (3)

Jordyn Adams (40-man)

Willie Calhoun

Bryce Teodosio

Coaching Staff

Manager- Keith Johnson

Hitting Coach – Alonzo Powell

Pitching Coach – Shane Loux

Assistant Pitching Coach – Andy Hawkins

Coach – Jack Santora

The Bees open the 2024 campaign in Sacramento against the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Salt Lake opens its final season at Smith’s Ballpark against the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, Tacoma Rainiers, on Tuesday, April 2. The Bees and Rainiers will play a six-game series from April 2 through Sunday, April 7.

