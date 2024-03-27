Brandon Rose Has Stepped Up In Spring, Utah QB2 Battle Continues To Be Good

SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham gave another update on Utah football’s battle for the backup quarterback spot, noting Brandon Rose has really stepped up this spring.

Rose has been in the Utah program since 2022 and looked poised to be the backup last season until an injury in fall camp derailed his progress.

Whittingham said after Tuesday’s practice that Rose has been looking good, and the Utes continue to have a very productive battle for the QB2 spot behind Cam Rising between him and freshman Isaac Wilson.

Brandon Rose Stepping Up His Game

Whittingham was very positive about where Rose is in his third season at Utah and how he’s competing with the other young quarterback in Isaac Wilson.

Whitt had mentioned the week before the quarterback battle was good and it appears it’s only gotten better since.

“He’s taken another step forward,” Whittingham said of Rose. “There is a great battle going on between him and Isaac Wilson right now for that No. 2 QB spot. They both are competing extremely well, and it will be interesting to see what happens these last seven practices.”

As for the areas Whitt thinks Rose has improved on the most, there were a few things that have stood out to him from just a season before.

“More confidence, more command of the offense, and better decision making,” Whittingham said. “He’s doing a better job just running the huddle, just being that- what you want out of a QB. Being a leader out there.”

