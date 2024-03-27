On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Brandon Rose Has Stepped Up In Spring, Utah QB2 Battle Continues To Be Good

Mar 27, 2024, 3:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham gave another update on Utah football’s battle for the backup quarterback spot, noting Brandon Rose has really stepped up this spring.

Rose has been in the Utah program since 2022 and looked poised to be the backup last season until an injury in fall camp derailed his progress.

Whittingham said after Tuesday’s practice that Rose has been looking good, and the Utes continue to have a very productive battle for the QB2 spot behind Cam Rising between him and freshman Isaac Wilson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B🌹 (@brandon8rose)

Brandon Rose Stepping Up His Game

Whittingham was very positive about where Rose is in his third season at Utah and how he’s competing with the other young quarterback in Isaac Wilson.

Whitt had mentioned the week before the quarterback battle was good and it appears it’s only gotten better since.

“He’s taken another step forward,” Whittingham said of Rose. “There is a great battle going on between him and Isaac Wilson right now for that No. 2 QB spot. They both are competing extremely well, and it will be interesting to see what happens these last seven practices.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B🌹 (@brandon8rose)

As for the areas Whitt thinks Rose has improved on the most, there were a few things that have stood out to him from just a season before.

“More confidence, more command of the offense, and better decision making,” Whittingham said. “He’s doing a better job just running the huddle, just being that- what you want out of a QB. Being a leader out there.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing The Salt Lake Bees Opening Day Roster

Like the rest of the professional baseball world, the Salt Lake Bees are raring to go as Opening Day looms for the Pacific Coast League. 

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to reports, Utah State guard Mason Falslev has entered the transfer portal following his impressive freshman season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: Biggest Takeaways From BYU Football Spring Camp

The latest roundtable discussed BYU football takeaways and closing the book on BYU basketball.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Final Week Of BYU Football Spring Practice

BYU enters the final week of spring ball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing The Salt Lake Bees March & April Schedule

The Salt Lake Bees will open the final season at Smith's Ballpark against the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday, April 2.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Brandon Rose Has Stepped Up In Spring, Utah QB2 Battle Continues To Be Good