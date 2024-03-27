Keyonte George Euro-Steps Around Spurs Defense In Transition

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie Keyonte George opened up scoring for the Utah Jazz against San Antonio with a nice euro-step layup in transition.

The Jazz got out to a very slow start against the Spurs. Nine minutes into the first, Utah trailed 21-8.

first bucket of the night? Key said “DON’T MIND IF I DO” 😏 pic.twitter.com/JOHFxi1WMQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

George was a bright spot for Utah in a rough first quarter.

The rookie guard made both of his first two shot attempts but didnt record any other stats in six minutes.

Six Jazz players missed their first attempt from the floor.

bank’s open for the rook 🔑🏦 pic.twitter.com/GLyQ9QjcqN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

Thanks to the lack of hustle and overall effort, Jazz head coach Will Hardy dived deep into the reserves by the end of the opening quarter.

Going into the second, Utah trailed by 14, 29-15.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand Coming?

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) https://t.co/6O2Activ2X — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2024

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Utah sits at 29-43 and owns the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Despite this, the Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.