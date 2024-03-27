On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Keyonte George Euro-Steps Around Spurs Defense In Transition

Mar 27, 2024, 7:37 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie Keyonte George opened up scoring for the Utah Jazz against San Antonio with a nice euro-step layup in transition.

The Jazz got out to a very slow start against the Spurs. Nine minutes into the first, Utah trailed 21-8.

George was a bright spot for Utah in a rough first quarter.

The rookie guard made both of his first two shot attempts but didnt record any other stats in six minutes.

Six Jazz players missed their first attempt from the floor.

Thanks to the lack of hustle and overall effort, Jazz head coach Will Hardy dived deep into the reserves by the end of the opening quarter.

Going into the second, Utah trailed by 14, 29-15.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand Coming?

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Utah sits at 29-43 and owns the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Despite this, the Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSLSports Feed

Utah Basketball Stamps Ticket To NIT Semifinal In At Hinckle Fieldhouse

The two seed Runnin’ Utes wrapped up the 2023-24 in the Huntsman Center hosting the VCU Rams in the quarterfinal of the NIT.

13 minutes ago

Taylor Hendricks Rises Up, Puts Spurs Defense On A Poster

In the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks put Jeremy Sochan on a poster.

38 minutes ago

Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen Lead Second-Quarter Comeback

After the Jazz went down big in the first quarter, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen fought to get Utah back in the game.

1 hour ago

Ohtani Says He Never Bet On Sports, Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Stole Money, Told Lies

Shohei Ohtani said he never bet on sports or knowingly paid any gambling debts accumulated by his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

5 hours ago

Brandon Rose Has Stepped Up In Spring, Utah QB2 Battle Continues To Be Good

Kyle Whittingham gave another update on Utah football's battle for the QB2 spot, noting Brandon Rose has really stepped up this spring.

6 hours ago

Previewing The Salt Lake Bees Opening Day Roster

Like the rest of the professional baseball world, the Salt Lake Bees are raring to go as Opening Day looms for the Pacific Coast League. 

7 hours ago

