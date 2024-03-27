Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen Lead Second-Quarter Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY – After the Jazz went down big in the first quarter, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen did everything they could to get Utah back in the game.

The Spurs went up by 19 in the first. That lead got closed down to four in the second.

Keeping Up with Collin 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j31NzCnOm1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

Sexton scored 11 of his 13 first-half points in the second quarter.

The Young Bull scored most of his points at the rim as none of the Spurs defenders could keep up with him on the perimeter.

He also showed off the range with a three that stayed on the rim for nearly four seconds.

wait for it,,,

wait for it!!! okay you can breathe now pic.twitter.com/XX9tXyeUCu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2024

San Antonio had an answer for Sexton and the Jazz as they re-opened a double-digit lead.

This time, Markkanen brought the Jazz back. He scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the half in an effort to close the gap.

Unfortunately, the Spurs had an answer for this too. A few easy looks near the rim erased all of Utah’s progress and the Jazz went into the break down by 11, 59-48.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (right quadriceps contusion) https://t.co/6O2Activ2X — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2024

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Utah sits at 29-43 and owns the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Despite this, the Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

