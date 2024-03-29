Clarkson Out As Jazz Host Surging Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Jordan Clarkson will be out due to Scroiliac pain, while Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.

The Rockets travel to Utah having won 10 straight, and 12 of their last 13 games.

Can Jazz Snap Losing Streak Against Rockets?

With nine games remaining, the Jazz kick off arguably the toughest stretch of their season while trying to snap a seven game losing streak.

Each of the Jazz’s final nine opponents has a record above .500 and is fighting for playoff seeding to close the season.

Kris Dunn vs. Jabari Smith Jr. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZrwIh3CCNn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

Kris Dunn will return from a two-game suspension after getting into scuffle with Rockets forward Jabari Smith in Saturday’s loss at Houston.

Clarkson will miss his eighth game in the team’s last nine outings.

Rockets Chasing Warriors For Final Playoff Spot

The Rockets roll into Utah as the NBA’s hottest team as they look to overtake the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Houston has the ninth most difficult schedule remaining compared to the Warriors who own the fourth-easiest.

Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet combined for 75 points in the Rockets’ 8th win in a row! JG: 41 PTS | 7 3PM | 4 AST

FVV: 34 PTS | 10 3PM | 7 AST Houston sits only 1.5 GB from the 10th seed in the West 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0fgKoMVOJF — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2024

Jalen Green is in the midst of the best stretch of his career averaging 28.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three.

Green scored 41 points in the Rockets latest win over the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Rockets

The Jazz will face the Rockets on Friday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops