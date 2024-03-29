On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Point Guard Rollie Worster Hits NCAA Transfer Portal

Mar 29, 2024, 12:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah point guard Rollie Worster will be testing the waters of the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons with the Utes.

Worster originally began his college career at Utah State in the 2020-21 season with Craig Smith but transferred down to Utah after Smith replaced Larry Krystkowiak.

The 6’4″ guard has played a big role for the Runnin’ Utes in his sophomore and junior year while looking to be on track for another good season as a senior this year until an injury sidelined him.

Rollie Worster’s Last Season At Utah

Before his injury, Worster was averaging 9.9 point per game, 4.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and was shooting at 40.9% from the field.

The last game Worster was seen on the court for the Utes came on January 11 when Utah hosted and absolutely blasted the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center.

Worster accounted for 22 minutes of play, four points, four rebounds, and one assist in Utah’s stunning 90-44 victory over the Bruins.

Worster’s first indication he was going to have a good year came on November 6- Utah’s second game of the year against Eastern Washington where the Utes beat the breaks off the Eagles, 101-66.

Worster accounted for 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists that game while shooting 55.6% from the field in 27 total minutes of play.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Utah Jazz Rookie Seasons Of All Time

The rookies are the talk of the town for Utah right now after the Jazz decided to shoot for lottery odds instead of a play-in appearance.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clarkson Out As Jazz Host Surging Rockets

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Fans Boycott Home Opener Outside Stadium In Protest Of Las Vegas Move

In protest of the A’s planned move to Las Vegas, fans staged a boycott of the home opener, purchasing tickets to a party outside the stadium.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Compete During First-Ever Big 12 Pro Day

Big 12 Pro Day is the first-ever conference-wide Pro Day event. BYU players were on hand going through the drills.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Pro Day 40-Yard Dash Times For QBs, WRs, TEs

The first-ever conference-wide Pro Day took place inside The Star in Frisco, Texas.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

With Nine Games Left, Will The Utah Jazz Win Another Game?

It might be time for Utah Jazz fans to ask themselves a pretty hard question. Will we see another win before the season ends?

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Point Guard Rollie Worster Hits NCAA Transfer Portal