Utah Point Guard Rollie Worster Hits NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah point guard Rollie Worster will be testing the waters of the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons with the Utes.

Worster originally began his college career at Utah State in the 2020-21 season with Craig Smith but transferred down to Utah after Smith replaced Larry Krystkowiak.

The 6’4″ guard has played a big role for the Runnin’ Utes in his sophomore and junior year while looking to be on track for another good season as a senior this year until an injury sidelined him.

NEWS: Utah guard Rollie Worster is entering the transfer portal, per source. Worster is a native of Missoula, Montana who has spent the last three seasons at Utah. He began his career at Utah State. He averaged 9.9PPG, 5.5APG, 4.9RPG and 1.4SPG in 16 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ykKsUMVLw1 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 29, 2024

Rollie Worster’s Last Season At Utah

Before his injury, Worster was averaging 9.9 point per game, 4.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and was shooting at 40.9% from the field.

The last game Worster was seen on the court for the Utes came on January 11 when Utah hosted and absolutely blasted the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center.

Worster accounted for 22 minutes of play, four points, four rebounds, and one assist in Utah’s stunning 90-44 victory over the Bruins.

Have yourself a night, Rollie Worster 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/70USsLV6JG — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) November 7, 2023

Worster’s first indication he was going to have a good year came on November 6- Utah’s second game of the year against Eastern Washington where the Utes beat the breaks off the Eagles, 101-66.

Worster accounted for 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists that game while shooting 55.6% from the field in 27 total minutes of play.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports