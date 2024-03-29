On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Eyes Three Points In Second Meeting With St. Louis CITY SC

Mar 29, 2024, 3:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake looks to earn three points against St. Louis CITY SC after the Utah-based club let a victory slip away in the first meeting of the season.

Real Salt Lake hosts St. Louis CITY SC

RSL will host St. Louis at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 30.

On February 24, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at CityPark in Missouri.

Following a scoreless first half, forward Chicho Arango scored in the 74th minute to get Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard. However, Samuel Adeniran pulled one back for St. Louis in the 79th minute and both teams left the match with only a point.

“Just to keep it simple, I think we deserved the three points there,” Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo told KSLSports.com ahead of the rematch. “I feel like we were the better team.”

 

Hidalgo added that the club’s focus is earning three points in the second meeting with St. Louis.

Arango told KSLSports.com that Real Salt Lake is looking to take the positives from the draw with St. Louis and implement those things again at home. The RSL star also said that the team hopes to “fix the minor mistakes” that they made in February’s contest.

 

In the team’s previous match, Real Salt Lake came from behind in the second half to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Earns Three Points With Comeback Against Whitecaps

With the win over Vancouver, RSL improved to a 2-1-2 record this season.

Match Info

RSL’s match against St. Louis CITY SC kicks off on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.



