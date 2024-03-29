On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State AD Diana Sabau Speaks On Basketball Coaching Search

Mar 29, 2024, 4:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State athletics director Diana Sabau joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about the coaching search for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

USU basketball fans recently went through some highs and lows after head coach Danny Sprinkle left for Washington following the Aggie’s best season in over a decade.

Sabau On The Coaching Search And Why It Isn’t A Straightforward Process

There are a lot of moving parts and things to consider when bringing in a new coach.

First, they have to have the ability to lead and relate to the roster that is currently in place. But, they also have to align with the university and fans so there’s a chance that they will stick around in Logan for the foreseeable future.

Sabau said that the biggest priority is the student-athletes.

“It’s been a very busy week,” Sabau said. “Our first priority is trying to preserve our locker room. Right now, we’re at an unheard-of position. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be able to see our team through this process.”

After rumors came out earlier this week that Utah State had already selected a coach, people close to the situation said that is not the case.

Sabau reinforced this, saying that the candidate pool has been dwindling but there isn’t a finalized decision yet.

“We narrowed down our candidate pool,” Sabau said. “We’ve had quite a lot of outreach from across the country. Head coaches, associate coaches who just want to be the next head coach at Utah State University.”

When Will The Announcement Come?

However, Sabau went on to say that Aggie fans can expect an announcement as soon as next week.

“I’m hoping that early next week, we can have some great announcements,” Sabau said.

Following a very successful season that saw Utah State make the NCAA Tournament, it only makes sense that the pool of head coach candidates would be stacked.

Sabau said that this is exactly the case for both the men’s and women’s head coach positions.

“We are going to be great and we are going to continue to elevate our standards,” Sabau said. “I’m not going to bring someone here who is just going to check a box and be good. The pool of candidates is very, very strong for both.”

Even though there are a lot of great candidates, Sabau explained that the coach will have to check a lot of boxes.

“(We) started the process by looking for some pillars that we needed,” Sabau said. “We need someone who plays a Mountain West style of offense and defense. A lot of times we focus on offense but we need some really great defense. We have to figure out how to get to the tournament and not be an 8-seed because you go through the meat grinder every time.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Eyes Three Points In Second Meeting With St. Louis CITY SC

Real Salt Lake looks to earn three points against St. Louis after the club let a victory slip away in the first meeting of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Utah Jazz Rookie Seasons Of All Time

The rookies are the talk of the town for Utah right now after the Jazz decided to shoot for lottery odds instead of a play-in appearance.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Point Guard Rollie Worster Hits NCAA Transfer Portal

Utah point guard Rollie Worster will be testing the waters of the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons with the Utes.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clarkson Out As Jazz Host Surging Rockets

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland Athletics Fans Boycott Home Opener Outside Stadium In Protest Of Las Vegas Move

In protest of the A’s planned move to Las Vegas, fans staged a boycott of the home opener, purchasing tickets to a party outside the stadium.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Compete During First-Ever Big 12 Pro Day

Big 12 Pro Day is the first-ever conference-wide Pro Day event. BYU players were on hand going through the drills.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah State AD Diana Sabau Speaks On Basketball Coaching Search