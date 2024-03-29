On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Bursts For Early Buckets Against Rockets

Mar 29, 2024, 7:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Collin Sexton burst down the lane for a few buckets and a strong start to Utah’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Sexton starts strong against Rockets

The Jazz hosted the Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 29.

During the opening minute of play, Sexton took advantage of a long rebound and flew down a third of the court like it was a runway.

The veteran guard scored Utah’s first points on a layup to make it a 2-0 start for the Jazz.

During the first five and a half minutes of action, the Alabama product led the Jazz with seven points on 3-5 shooting.

Sexton added one rebound.

This season, Sexton is averaging 18.6 points per game on 49.4 percent from the field.

Utah’s game against Houston is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Rockets vs. Jazz

The Jazz look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Rockets on Friday night.

Jordan Clarkson will be out due to Scroiliac pain while Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.

The Rockets travel to Utah having won 10 straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

Can Jazz Snap Losing Streak Against Rockets?

With nine games remaining, the Jazz kick off arguably the toughest stretch of their season while trying to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Each of the Jazz’s final nine opponents has a record above .500 and is fighting for playoff seeding to close the season.

Kris Dunn will return from a two-game suspension after getting into a scuffle with Rockets forward Jabari Smith in Saturday’s loss at Houston.

RELATED: NBA Suspends Jazz Guard Kris Dunn For Two Games After Rockets Fight

Clarkson will miss his eighth game in the team’s last nine outings.

Rockets Chasing Warriors For Final Playoff Spot

The Rockets roll into Utah as the NBA’s hottest teams as they look to overtake the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Houston has the ninth-most difficult schedule remaining compared to the Warriors, who own the fourth-easiest.

Jalen Green is in the midst of the best stretch of his career, averaging 28.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three.

Green scored 41 points in the Rockets’ latest win over the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

