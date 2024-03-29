Report: Utah State ‘Finalizing’ Deal With Youngstown State’s Jerrod Calhoun

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State is “finalizing a deal” to hire Youngstown State’s Jerrod Calhoun as the Aggies’ next men’s basketball head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The ESPN insider reported USU’s pursuit of Calhoun on Friday, March 29.

“Sources: Utah State is finalizing a deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun as the school’s next head coach. He’s the head coach at Youngstown State, which he’s led to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in school history,” Thamel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On March 25, former Aggie head coach Danny Sprinkle left USU to take the same position with the University of Washington.

Sources: Utah State is finalizing a deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun as the school’s next head coach. He’s the head coach at Youngstown State, which he’s led to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. pic.twitter.com/4njNeVAbAI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 30, 2024

“Jerrod Calhoun’s top assistant at Division II Fairmont State — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla credits Calhoun with having a major impact on his development as a young coach,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski added on X.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round. The Aggies were eliminated in the second by No. 1 seed Purdue.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

