Report: Utah State ‘Finalizing’ Deal With Youngstown State’s Jerrod Calhoun

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State is “finalizing a deal” to hire Youngstown State‘s Jerrod Calhoun as the Aggies’ next men’s basketball head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

USU “finalizing” deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun

The ESPN insider reported USU’s pursuit of Calhoun on Friday, March 29.

“Sources: Utah State is finalizing a deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun as the school’s next head coach. He’s the head coach at Youngstown State, which he’s led to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in school history,” Thamel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On March 25, former Aggie head coach Danny Sprinkle left USU to take the same position with the University of Washington.

Sources: Utah State is finalizing a deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun as the school’s next head coach. He’s the head coach at Youngstown State, which he’s led to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. pic.twitter.com/4njNeVAbAI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 30, 2024

“Jerrod Calhoun’s top assistant at Division II Fairmont State — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla credits Calhoun with having a major impact on his development as a young coach,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski added on X.

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round. The Aggies were eliminated in the second by No. 1 seed Purdue.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Last season, Calhoun coached the Penguins to a 22-10 record, including 14-6 in the Horizon League.

Congratulations to our leader @YSUCoachCalhoun on reaching 1⃣0⃣0⃣ wins at YSU with tonight’s big 94-69 victory over Cleveland State! Coach Calhoun becomes just the third head coach in program history to win 100 or more games!#GoGuins🐧 pic.twitter.com/zHLni4HErT — YSU Men’s Basketball (@YSUMensHoops) November 30, 2023

About Jerrod Calhoun

Calhoun, 42, has served as the Penguins’ head coach since 2017. Before his time at Youngstown State, he was the head coach at Fairmont State, which was his first head coaching job in college.

Calhoun played college basketball from 2001-03 at Cleveland State.

After his playing career, Calhoun was an assistant coach at Cincinnati, Walsh, and West Virginia before landing at Fairmont State in 2012. Calhoun was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading the Penguins to the conference title in the regular season.

He owns a career coaching record of 242-143.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland