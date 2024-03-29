Collin Sexton Spins For Layup On Alley-Oop From Johnny Juzang

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton spun around for a layup to complete a nice play that started on an alley-oop from Johnny Juzang during Utah’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz hosted the Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 29.

With 2:28 left to play in the third quarter, Juzang lobbed the ball near the hoop and into the hands of a flying Sexton. The Alabama product collected the pass, spun around in the air, and put the ball in the basket. Sexton’s layup cut Houston’s lead to 67-62.

During his first 30 minutes on the hardwood, Sexton had 22 points on 8-17 shooting. He also posted three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Juzang added three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 10 minutes off the bench.

This season, Sexton is averaging 18.6 points per game on 49.4 percent from the field.

Juzang averages 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 13.7 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Houston is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Rockets vs. Jazz

The Jazz look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Rockets on Friday night.

Jordan Clarkson will be out due to Scroiliac pain while Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.

The Rockets travel to Utah having won 10 straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

Can Jazz Snap Losing Streak Against Rockets?

With nine games remaining, the Jazz kick off arguably the toughest stretch of their season while trying to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Each of the Jazz’s final nine opponents has a record above .500 and is fighting for playoff seeding to close the season.

Kris Dunn will return from a two-game suspension after getting into a scuffle with Rockets forward Jabari Smith in Saturday’s loss at Houston.

Clarkson will miss his eighth game in the team’s last nine outings.

Rockets Chasing Warriors For Final Playoff Spot

The Rockets roll into Utah as the NBA’s hottest teams as they look to overtake the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Houston has the ninth-most difficult schedule remaining compared to the Warriors, who own the fourth-easiest.

Jalen Green is in the midst of the best stretch of his career, averaging 28.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three.

Green scored 41 points in the Rockets’ latest win over the Jazz.

