Jazz Guard Johnny Juzang Drives Baseline For Dunk On Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Johnny Juzang took advantage of a clear path on the baseline for a slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz hosted the Rockets at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 29.

With 10:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, the UCLA product caught a pass from Collin Sexton before driving to the hoop and rising for a jam.

Juzang’s dunk pushed the Jazz’s lead to 76-73.

During his first 18 minutes on the floor, Juzang scored eight points on 3-4 shooting. He also added one rebound, one assist, and a steal.

This season, Juzang is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 13.7 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Houston is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz look to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Rockets on Friday night.

Jordan Clarkson will be out due to Scroiliac pain while Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.

The Rockets travel to Utah having won 10 straight and 12 of their last 13 games.

Can Jazz Snap Losing Streak Against Rockets?

With nine games remaining, the Jazz kick off arguably the toughest stretch of their season while trying to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Each of the Jazz’s final nine opponents has a record above .500 and is fighting for playoff seeding to close the season.

Kris Dunn will return from a two-game suspension after getting into a scuffle with Rockets forward Jabari Smith in Saturday’s loss at Houston.

Clarkson will miss his eighth game in the team’s last nine outings.

Rockets Chasing Warriors For Final Playoff Spot

The Rockets roll into Utah as the NBA’s hottest teams as they look to overtake the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Houston has the ninth-most difficult schedule remaining compared to the Warriors, who own the fourth-easiest.

Jalen Green is in the midst of the best stretch of his career, averaging 28.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three.

Green scored 41 points in the Rockets’ latest win over the Jazz.

