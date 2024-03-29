Big 12 Pro Day 40-Yard Dash Times For RBs, DBs

On the Site:
Big 12 Pro Day rolls on in Frisco, Texas, at “The Star,” practice home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the first-ever Pro Day for an entire conference.

One hundred thirty-seven prospects from 12 of the league’s institutions are participating in the Pro Day event this week.

The Pro Day is structured similarly to the NFL’s annual Combine event in Indianapolis. Like the Combine, one of the noteworthy drills from the Big 12 Pro Day is the 40-yard dash.

Running backs and defensive backs participated in the Big 12 Pro Day festivities. Some of the participants turned heads with their 40-yard dash times.

The fastest time was from former West Virginia All-American Beanie Bishop Jr. He was clocked in at an unofficial time of 4.39.

BYU running back Aidan Robbins put together a solid time of 4.58. Robbins’ BYU teammate Deion Smith ran the second-fastest 40 among the Big 12 running backs at 4.54.

Here’s a roundup of the unofficial 40-yard dash times provided by the NFL Network from running backs and defensive backs at the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day.

Related: Big 12 Pro Day – 40-yard Dash times for QBs, WRs, and TEs

Big 12 Pro Day: RBs 40-yard dash times

  • Aidan Robbins (BYU): 4.58
  • Deion Smith (BYU): 4.54
  • Ryan Montgomery (Cincinnati): 4.65
  • Dylan McDuffie (Kansas): 4.75
  • Elijah Collins (Oklahoma State): 4.52
  • Emani Bailey (TCU): 4.58
  • Mark-Antony Richards (UCF): 4.71

Defensive Back 40-yard dash times

  • Kamden Garrett (BYU): 4.58
  • Taj Ward (Cincinnati): 4.67
  • Brian George (Houston): 4.57
  • Hasaan Hypolite (Houston): 4.78
  • Alex Hogan (Houston): 4.63
  • Malik Fleming (Houston): 4.91
  • Antonio Brooks (Houston): 4.88
  • Ben Nikkel (Iowa State): 4.44
  • T.J. Tampa (Iowa State): 4.57
  • Kalon Gervin (Kansas): 4.45
  • Kwinton Lassiter (Kansas): 4.76
  • Kenny Logan Jr. (Kansas): 4.69
  • Andrew Russell (Kansas): 4.59
  • Mark Perry (TCU): 4.40
  • Malik Dunlap (Texas Tech): 4.68
  • Rayshad Williams (Texas Tech): 4.57
  • DeJordan Mask (UCF): 4.66
  • Jireh Wilson (UCF): 4.52
  • Decorian Patterson (UCF): 4.65
  • Malachi Ruffin (West Virginia): 4.53
  • Beanie Bishop Jr. (West Virginia): 4.39
  • Marcis Floyd (West Virginia): 4.47

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

