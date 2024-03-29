Rockets VanVleet Sinks Jazz With Late Bank Shot

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped their eighth straight game as they fell at home to the Houston Rockets 101-100.

John Collins led the Jazz with a season-high 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Rockets were led by Jalen Green’s 34 points.

First Quarter

Sexton got off to a quick start scoring seven of the Jazz’s first nine points on 3-4 shooting from the floor.

The Jazz rookies struggled, however, combining to miss their first 11 shots of the game.

The Jazz shot just 1-12 from three in the first quarter, but held the Rockets to 5-24 shooting overall.

After one the Jazz led Houston 23-13.

Second Quarter

The Rockets trimmed the Jazz lead to six, 28-22, but both offenses stalled midway through the second quarter.

The Jazz rebuilt their lead to 10 at 41-31, but nine first-half turnovers allowed Houston to stay within striking distance.

Sexton led the Jazz with 18 points, while the Rockets were led by 13 points from Jabari Smith Jr.

At the break, the Jazz led the Rockets 47-41.

Third Quarter

The Rockets opened the third on a 5-0 run to trim the Jazz’s lead to one.

The Jazz’s turnover issues continued into the second half as they committed 11 turnovers to just 10 assists through the first 27 minutes of the game.

A 7-0 run late in the quarter gave the Jazz a one-point lead, largely fueled by Sexton’s energy.

Through three, the Jazz led the Rockets 72-69.

Fourth Quarter

The Rockets tied the game at 78 as the Jazz struggled to get stops to open the fourth quarter.

Houston took an 85-82 lead on a Jeff Green putback with 6:15 left to play.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

With the Jazz trailing by two late, Fred VanVleet hit a dagger bank shot to give the Rockets a four-point lead with 14 seconds left to play.

Ultimately the Jazz fell to the Rockets 101-100.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

