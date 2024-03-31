Human skeletal remains found in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains that were found Saturday morning.

The discovery was made in a remote wetland area within the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge on the northwest side of Willard Bay at 10:45 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services also responded to the scene. Officials were able to confirm the skeletal remains were human.

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and Weber Metro Crime Scene Investigators were also called to the scene to help with collecting evidence and processing the scene. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for additional processing and to determine an identity.

No additional information was provided. However, updates will be provided when they become available.