Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen May Miss Rest Of Season With Shoulder Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that forward Lauri Markkanen will likely miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Markkanen reaggravated a right shoulder impingement against the Spurs earlier this week.

Per the @utahjazz: After experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder following the 3/27 San Antonio game, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI Friday, which revealed he re-aggrivated a previous right shoulder impingement. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 31, 2024

Utah said that Markkanen will be reevaluated in two weeks.

That would be on Saturday, April 13. That Jazz’s last game is against the Golden State Warriors on the 14th so Markkanen will likely be sidelined for the rest of the year.

In 55 games played this season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48/39.9/89.9 shooting splits.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Darius Bazley (G League) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (Left SI Pain) OUT – Kenneth Lofton Jr. (G League) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (Right Shoulder Impingement) OUT – Jason Preston (G League) QUESTIONABLE – John Collins (Back Spasms) pic.twitter.com/edmXYik97i — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 31, 2024

Markkanen was one of three Jazz players who played significant minutes to have a positive +/-. The other two are Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio.

With the postseason officially out of the picture, it makes sense that the Jazz would shut down Markkanen if he were available to return before the season ends.

The same thing could be happening with Jordan Clarkson.

The veteran guard missed the past two games with back pain and may continue to miss time to play it safe.

Simple math, the @utahjazz season ends in 15 days, and Markkanen will be re-evaluated in two weeks. His season is over. https://t.co/yglCmsAcvB — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 31, 2024

The Jazz have now lost eight straight games and are tied for the 8th-worst record in the association.

The remaining eight games don’t get any easier either. Utah has nothing but playoff locks and hopefuls on tap for the rest of the season.

