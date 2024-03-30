On the Site:
Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen May Miss Rest Of Season With Shoulder Injury

Mar 30, 2024, 6:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that forward Lauri Markkanen will likely miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Markkanen reaggravated a right shoulder impingement against the Spurs earlier this week.

Utah said that Markkanen will be reevaluated in two weeks.

That would be on Saturday, April 13. That Jazz’s last game is against the Golden State Warriors on the 14th so Markkanen will likely be sidelined for the rest of the year.

In 55 games played this season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48/39.9/89.9 shooting splits.

Markkanen was one of three Jazz players who played significant minutes to have a positive +/-. The other two are Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio.

With the postseason officially out of the picture, it makes sense that the Jazz would shut down Markkanen if he were available to return before the season ends.

The same thing could be happening with Jordan Clarkson.

The veteran guard missed the past two games with back pain and may continue to miss time to play it safe.

The Jazz have now lost eight straight games and are tied for the 8th-worst record in the association.

The remaining eight games don’t get any easier either. Utah has nothing but playoff locks and hopefuls on tap for the rest of the season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

