Comic book store hosts fundraiser for Utah artist battling cancer

Mar 30, 2024, 9:10 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The comic book community in Salt Lake City came together Saturday in support of one of their own.

Comic book artist Tim Odland, a Utah native, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic lung cancer late last year.

Black Cat Comics, a comic book store in Sugarhouse, held a fundraiser Saturday to help Odland with medical expenses.

“The comic community is a really great community,” said Greg Gage, owner of Black Cat Comics.

Gage said he wanted to do something special for Odland, who’s had several book signings at Gage’s store.

All proceeds from Saturday along with funds collected from a raffle are going to be donated to Odland, who now lives in Minnesota.

Salt Lake City comic book enthusiasts attended a fundraiser Saturday to support Tim Odland who has cancer. (KSL TV) This is a screen shot of the comic book that Tim Odland has worked on. (KSL TV)

Destined to be an artist

Odland’s mother, Barbara Odland, said her son was a star athlete, a football player at Weber State University. However, she always knew he would become an artist.

“He was born with a pencil,” she said. “I never had to entertain him he was always off somewhere drawing”

Barbara Odland said her son is an extension of her and watching him battle cancer has been difficult.

“I feel all his pain it’s really hard,” she said.

Gage said several people reached out to help Tim Odland and his family.

“It’s really heartwarming to see all this come out and support somebody in the community and support a friend,” he said.

A response that Tim Odland said is giving him strength.

“When you’re going through this stuff it’s nice to know that people love you,” he said.

Tim Odland’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help during his cancer battle. To donate, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

