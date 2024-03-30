On the Site:
Chicho Arango Scores Second-Half Equalizer Against St. Louis CITY SC

Mar 30, 2024, 9:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Things looked grim for Real Salt Lake in the second half against the St. Louis CITY SC at America First Field.

That was until Chicho Arango found the back of the net from outside the box to even the score at 1-1.

The shot gave Arango his third goal of the season.

RSL dominated time of possession and took three times as many corner kicks through the first 70 minutes.

Arango’s goal was the first attempt on target for Real and St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki just couldn’t make a play for the save.

Just minutes after Arango’s equalizer, Anderson Julio got another great look at goal but had his shot blocked.

In the 83rd minute, Arango got revenge and put RSL up one with a penalty kick.

RSL Eyes Three Points In Second Meeting With St. Louis

Real Salt Lake looks to earn three points against St. Louis CITY SC after the Utah-based club let a victory slip away in the first meeting of the season.

On February 24, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at CityPark in Missouri.

Following a scoreless first half, forward Chicho Arango scored in the 74th minute to get Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard. However, Samuel Adeniran pulled one back for St. Louis in the 79th minute and both teams left the match with only a point.

“Just to keep it simple, I think we deserved the three points there,” Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo told KSLSports.com ahead of the rematch. “I feel like we were the better team.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the team’s previous match, Real Salt Lake came from behind in the second half to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Earns Three Points With Comeback Against Whitecaps

With the win over Vancouver, RSL improved to a 2-1-2 record this season.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

