Chicho Arango Scores Two Goals In 7 Minutes To Put RSL Up Two

SALT LAKE CITY – The first 70 minutes of the game between Real Salt Lake and the St. Louis CITY SC was quiet. Then, Chicho Arango made some noise with three goals in 21 minutes to give RSL a 3-1 advantage.

After two goals in five appearances, Arango recorded a hat trick against St. Louis to double his season total and then some.

Arango’s second goal came off of a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

The PK was called after a handball in the penalty area. RSL attempted a through ball and the pass was altered by a sliding St. Louis defender.

Just after 13 minutes of stoppage time was added, Arango struck gold once again.

Diego Luna sent a beautiful pass inside the box and Arango snuck a shot past the St. Louis goalkeeper into the bottom left corner.

After RSL picked up just one point in its last match against the CITY, three points seemed all but locked up at home with the scoring onslaught from Arango.

RSL Eyes Three Points In Second Meeting With St. Louis

Real Salt Lake looks to earn three points against St. Louis CITY SC after the Utah-based club let a victory slip away in the first meeting of the season.

On February 24, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at CityPark in Missouri.

Following a scoreless first half, forward Chicho Arango scored in the 74th minute to get Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard. However, Samuel Adeniran pulled one back for St. Louis in the 79th minute and both teams left the match with only a point.

“Just to keep it simple, I think we deserved the three points there,” Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo told KSLSports.com ahead of the rematch. “I feel like we were the better team.”

In the team’s previous match, Real Salt Lake came from behind in the second half to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1.

With the win over Vancouver, RSL improved to a 2-1-2 record this season.

